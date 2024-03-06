HOW TO SUCCEED... Comes to Hale Theatre Center Orem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING is now playing at Hale Center Theater Orem through April 13th, 2024.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the website HERE.

“When a restless window washer named J. Pierrepont Finch happens upon a book entitled 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying', he begins his rise up the corporate ladder. As hijinks ensue, he must eventually rely on his wits and heart to save the day. A Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winning hit featuring the vocal talents of Kirby Heyborne as the Narrator.”

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director – Jennifer Hill Barlow

Music Director – Rob Moffat

Choreographer – Izzy Arrieta

Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham

Lighting Design - Ryan Fallis

Hair & Makeup Director – Melinda Wilks

Hair & Makeup Design - Emily Ronhaar

Properties – Linda Hale & Elisabeth Goulding

Costume Director – Anne Swenson

Costume Design - Elizabeth Banks Wertz

Set Design - Jason Baldwin

Technical Director/Scenic Design – Jason Baldwin

Sound Design - Cole McClure

Production Stage Manager – Tannah O’Banion

Production Manager – Meagan M. Downey

Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography