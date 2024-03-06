HOW TO SUCCEED... Comes to Hale Theatre Center Orem

Performances run through April 13th, 2024.
HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING is now playing at Hale Center Theater Orem through April 13th, 2024.
Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the website HERE.
“When a restless window washer named J. Pierrepont Finch happens upon a book entitled 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying', he begins his rise up the corporate ladder. As hijinks ensue, he must eventually rely on his wits and heart to save the day. A Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winning hit featuring the vocal talents of Kirby Heyborne as the Narrator.”
Director – Jennifer Hill Barlow
Music Director – Rob Moffat
Choreographer – Izzy Arrieta
Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham
Lighting Design - Ryan Fallis
Hair & Makeup Director – Melinda Wilks
Hair & Makeup Design - Emily Ronhaar
Properties – Linda Hale & Elisabeth Goulding
Costume Director – Anne Swenson
Costume Design - Elizabeth Banks Wertz
Set Design - Jason Baldwin
Technical Director/Scenic Design – Jason Baldwin
Sound Design - Cole McClure
Production Stage Manager – Tannah O’Banion
Production Manager – Meagan M. Downey
Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography
Videos