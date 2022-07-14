FORBIDDEN UTAH: UNMASKED! is Now Playing as Part of The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its summer season 2022 with the world premiere of FORBIDDEN UTAH; UNMASKED! Most of the same players from last year's Forbidden Utah (cut short because of COVID) are back for an all-new show poking fun of Utah theatre and politics. WTC leaves no stone unturned and even pokes fun of itself in its 25th season. FORBIDDEN UTAH: UNMASKED! can be characterized as a musical revue full of familiar tunes set to new lyrics. The show stars Sallie Cooper, George Plautz (who did a majority of the writing), Daniel Torrence, Jim Martin, and Melody Baugh (who also did the choreography). Stephanie Sabin is the musical director.

WTC returns to the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival after being an award-winner in 2020. This is the company's second stab at FORBIDDEN UTAH based on the Broadway classic Forbidden Broadway, which also used familiar songs and shows to poke fun of the theatre scene.

Masks are recommended for all Great Salt Lake Fringe shows. Tickets are available at Great Salt Lake Fringe.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the last ten years at The Rose Wagner performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC is now the resident theatre company of The Gateway and is housed at their performing arts space The Box.