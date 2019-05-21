Eight Summer Performances Take The Utah Symphony To Communities Around The Wasatch Front

The Utah Symphony today announced the lineup for the 2019 summer community concert series in Salt Lake City and surrounding areas, several of which feature outdoor venues and free performances. The schedule includes orchestra performances in Layton on June 17, Gallivan Center on Monday June 24, Thanksgiving Point on June 26, Taylorsville Dayzz on June 27, Utah Cultural Celebration Center on July 1, Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre on July 2, and Snowbasin on July 3. The final summer concert is in commemoration of Zion National Park's 100th anniversary, with a special performance of the orchestra with Sting on Aug. 31, 2019. No tickets are required for the Gallivan Center and Utah Cultural Celebration Center performances, which are free to the public. Tickets for the other performances are on sale now with ticketing information available at www.utahsymphony.org.

The summer community concert series allows Utah Symphony to connect people through great live music and collaborate with other venues outside of its regular performances in Abravanel Hall.

Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington will lead the Utah Symphony in six of the community concerts this summer. Guest conductor Michael Krajewski will conduct the performances at Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre and Snowbasin Resort featuring Broadway vocalist Hugh Panaro, who will also perform on the main stage at the Utah Symphony's Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City.

Admission to the concerts at Gallivan Center and Utah Cultural Celebration Center are free to the public thanks to partnerships with local government programs. The Gallivan Center concert on June 24 is offered in thanks to the Utah Redevelopment Agency (RDA) of Salt Lake City. The RDA strives to improve blighted areas of Salt Lake City, encourage economic development, and support housing for low- and moderate-income households in compliance with the city's master plan.

The Utah Cultural Celebration Center concert in West Valley City on July 1 is performed without admission charge to thank the community for its support of Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) Program. ZAP receives one penny for every $10 in sales tax, and benefits the community by providing grants to over 160 arts and cultural organizations, as well as 30-plus park and recreational facilities. To date, 3.8 million people have received free admission to an arts or cultural event that has been funded by ZAP.

Guest conductor Michael Krajewski and Broadway star Hugh Panaro perform patriotic pops favorites at three outdoor venues with the Utah Symphony, Red Butte Garden Amphitheater on July 1 and Snowbasin Resort on July 2. Hugh Panaro is best known for playing the coveted role of Phantom in Broadway's "The Phantom of the Opera" over 2,000 times.

Following the Utah Symphony's residency in Park City for the Deer Valley Music Festival, the orchestra will take the stage with megastar Sting at USANA Amphitheater on August 31 in a concert commemorating the 100th anniversary of Zion National Park.

These eight community concerts are presented in addition to the Utah Symphony's seven-week Deer Valley Music Festival, which runs June 28 to August 10 in Park City, Utah. This year, the orchestra will perform 17 concerts during the festival's 16th season: 13 main stage performances at Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater and four classical chamber concerts at St. Mary's Church.

For all outdoor performances, patrons should remember that, even in the summer, the weather can be chilly after the sun goes down over the mountains of Utah, and are therefore reminded to bring a sweater and a blanket.

Approximate concert lengths are two hours with one 20-minute intermission. Performances will take place rain or shine.

2018 SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

Utah Symphony in Layton

June 17, 2019 (Monday) | 8 PM

Kenley Centennial Amphitheater, Layton UT

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

Cannoneers of the Wasatch

PROGRAM TO BE ANNOUNCED FROM THE STAGE

Additional performance information: https://tickets.davisarts.org/

Utah Symphony at Gallivan Center

June 24, 2019 (Monday) | 8 PM

Gallivan Center (239 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

Rossini - Overture to The Barber of Seville

Beethoven -Fidelio Overture , Op. 72

Mozart - Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384

Verdi - Overture to Nabucco

Glinka - Overture to Russlan and Ludmilla

Mendelssohn - Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 56, "Scottish"

Additional performance information:

This performance is free to the public. No tickets are required. Outside food & drink is permitted. We recommend arriving early to picnic on the lawn prior to the concert. Vendor booths will be open during the concert for food and gifts. Gates open at 5:30 PM to the public. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly. Low chairs and blankets are welcome. Please be considerate of others. All areas are wheelchair accessible. The Gallivan Center has its own underground paid parking lot accessed from 30 East 200 South. There are lots of other parking garages and metered street spaces in the area. Recommended garages include the Walker Center at 175 S. Main St. and the Wells Fargo building at 70 East 300 South. The venue is also within a short walking distance of the Gallivan Center TRAX stop.

1812 Overture with the Utah Symphony at Thanksgiving Point

June 26, 2019 (Wednesday) | 8:30 PM

Thanksgiving Point Waterfall Amphitheater (3003 Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, Utah)

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

Cannoneers of the Wasatch

Experience the Utah Symphony at the iconic Waterfall Amphitheatre at Thanksgiving Point. The orchestra under the direction of Conner Gray Covington will perform selections from composer John Williams' movie scores-including "Star Wars", "Harry Potter", and "Superman"-and Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture" with live cannon fire by Cannoneers of the Wasatch. Bring a picnic, grab concessions, or pre-order a picnic. Following the performance enjoy a firework show.

TICKETS:

$25/Advance General Admission

$30/Day-of General Admission

$55/Reserved Seating (with low-back chair, bottle of water, and small snack)

Guests of all ages require a ticket

http://www.thanksgivingpoint.org/events/utahsymphony

Additional performance information:

Outside food & drink is permitted. We recommend arriving early to picnic on the lawn prior to the concert. Concessions are available at the venue. Thanksgiving Point Gardens will close to the public at 5:30 PM. Gates to the performance open at 6:30 PM to the public. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly for most performances. Blankets and low beach chairs are permitted. Please be courteous of others. There are designated areas for wheelchair seating. Free parking is available at the venue. Carpooling is strongly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion. Driving Directions: Take I-15 north. Take exit 284 (Alpine/Highland). Proceed west on Clubhouse Drive to the light at Ashton Blvd. Proceed straight through the light at Ashton Blvd and cross the bridge. At the four-way stop take an immediate right onto Garden Drive.

Utah Symphony at Taylorsville Dayzz

Thursday, June 27, 2019 / 7:00 PM

Taylorsville Regional Park (5100 S 2700 W, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

PROGRAM TO BE ANNOUNCED FROM THE STAGE

Additional Performance Information

This performance is free to the public. No tickets are required. Outside food & drink is permitted. We recommend arriving early to picnic on the lawn prior to the concert. Vendor booths will be open during the concert for food and gifts. Gates open at 5:30 PM to the public. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly. Chairs of any size and blankets are welcome. Please be considerate of others. All areas are ADA accessible. There is free parking available at the venue. Enter from 2700 West at about 5000 South. Carpooling is strongly recommended to help alleviate traffic congestion.

Utah Symphony in West Valley City

July 1, 2018 (Monday) | 8:30 PM

Utah's Cultural Celebration Center (1355 W 3100 S, West Valley City, Utah)

Conner Gray Covington, conductor

Utah Symphony

Abreu - Tico Tico no Fubá

Rimsky-Korsakov - Capriccio espagnol, Op. 34

Rosas - Sobre las olas

Villa-Lobos - Sinfonietta No. 1 in B-Flat Major

Revueltas - Janitzio

Moncayo - Huapango

Additional performance information:

This performance is offered at no cost to thank the community for its support of Salt Lake County's Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program, and is presented with additional support from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation.

Utah Symphony's Patriotic Celebration at Red Butte Garden

July 2, 2019 (Tuesday) | 8:30 PM (Gates open at 7 PM)

Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre (2280 East Red Butte Canyon Road, Salt Lake City, Utah)

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Hugh Panaro, vocalist

Utah Symphony

Pack your picnic and join us to celebrate America as the Utah Symphony and Broadway star Hugh Panaro perform all your red, white, and blue favorites.

TICKETS: General admission tickets are $39 and child/youth tickets are $16. Tickets are available at 801-585-0556 and online at http://www.redbuttegarden.ticketfly.com

Utah Symphony's Patriotic Celebration at Snowbasin Resort

July 3, 2019 (Wednesday) | 8 PM

Snowbasin Resort (2925 Snow Basin Road, Huntsville, Utah)

Michael Krajewski, conductor

Hugh Panaro, vocalist

Utah Symphony

TICKETS: Tickets are $25 for general admission lawn seating and $50 for preferred seating. Preferred seating includes passed hors d'oeuvres for 15 minutes before the performance as well as seating up front closest to the stage. Children 12 and under are $5. No ticket is required. Please call 801-620-1000 or visit Snowbasin.com.

Additional Performance Information:

General Admission is lawn seating. Low chairs and blankets are allowed in general admission areas. No other chairs or umbrellas are permitted. Areas for wheelchair patrons are available. No outside food or alcohol is permitted in the venue. Earl's Lodge will have food and drinks available starting at 5:30 PM. The venue opens at 5:30 PM to the public. Complimentary parking is available in five locations: Earl's Lot, Maples Lot, Canyon Rim Lot, Wildcat Lot, and Green Pond Lot. Handicap parking is available in Earl's Lot. Arrive early for best seating options as the venue fills up quickly. No animals, other than service animals, are permitted. Temperatures drop significantly when the sun goes down. A blanket or jacket is highly recommended.

Sting with the Utah Symphony Celebrating 100 Years of Zion National Park

Saturday, August 31, 2019 | 7:30 PM

USANA Amphitheatre

Sting

Rob Mathes, conductor

Utah Symphony

Sting and the Utah Symphony team up at USANA Amphitheatre for a very special, one-night-only appearance, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Zion National Park. Proceeds from the concert will go to the Zion Forever Project to benefit Zion National Park as part of the Park's centennial celebration.

Drawing from a diverse and illustrious career that has produced numerous multi-platinum albums, a staggering list of number one songs, countless accolades and worldwide record sales of nearly 100 million, this concert, conducted by Rob Mathes, finds Sting performing his greatest hits re-imagined for symphonic arrangement. Selections will include fan-favorites such as "Roxanne," "Next To You," "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" and "Every Breath You Take," to notable songs from Sting's enduring solo career - "Englishman in New York," "Fragile," "If I Ever Lose My Faith in You," "Fields of Gold," and "Desert Rose."

Tickets are available at all Smith's Tix locations, www.smithstix.com or by phone at 800-888-TIXX.Visit: http://smithstix.com/music/event/22576/sting-and-the-utah-symphony.





