DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

OPPA!’s production of Daddy Long Legs opens Friday, September 29th. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters and “Downton Abbey.” Daddy Long Legs features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables), and is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love.



Under the direction of Leslie Barrett, and starring Emily Voorhees as Jerusha Abbott and Danny Keetch as Jervis Pendleton this show will leave you breathless with the stunning harmonies, and unbelievable character work. With music direction by Keolanani Kinghorn and live piano accompaniment from Jen Morgan this show will transport the audience to a time where all communications were done by letter. Follow the beautiful story as the cast journeys letter by letter towards… love?



“Our Creator’s Stage is the perfect venue for this beautiful piece of art” says Dan Tate, OPPA! Board President and Lighting Designer. “When we created this second space in our facility, we wanted to bring more intimate and smaller shows to our local audiences. This show is the perfect example of what theatre can be without “Spectacle” this cast goes out on that stage and gives something magical to the audiences who get to enjoy the journey and connect with the story in a very different way.”



Daddy Long Legs

September 29th – October 14th.

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

General Admission Seating: All tickets-$12.00.

Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Leslie Barrett

Musical Direction by Keolanani Kinghorn

Set Design by David Barrett

Costume Design by Anna Graff Rice

Lighting Design by Dan Tate

Stage Management by Aspen Larkin