DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

Performances run September 29th   –  October 14th.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 4 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE

DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

OPPA!’s production of Daddy Long Legs  opens Friday, September 29th. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters and “Downton Abbey.” Daddy Long Legs features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables), and is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love.
 
Under the direction of Leslie Barrett, and starring Emily Voorhees as Jerusha Abbott and Danny Keetch as Jervis Pendleton this show will leave you breathless with the stunning harmonies, and unbelievable character work.  With music direction by Keolanani Kinghorn and live piano accompaniment from Jen Morgan this show will transport the audience to a time where all communications were done by letter.  Follow the beautiful story as the cast journeys letter by letter towards… love?
 
“Our Creator’s Stage is the perfect venue for this beautiful piece of art” says Dan Tate, OPPA! Board President and Lighting Designer. “When we created this second space in our facility, we wanted to bring more intimate and smaller shows to our local audiences.  This show is the perfect example of what theatre can be without “Spectacle” this cast goes out on that stage and gives something magical to the audiences who get to enjoy the journey and connect with the story in a very different way.”
 
Daddy Long Legs
September 29th   –  October 14th.
Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
General Admission Seating:  All tickets-$12.00.
Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557
 
PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Directed by Leslie Barrett
Musical Direction by Keolanani Kinghorn
Set Design by David Barrett
Costume Design by Anna Graff Rice
Lighting Design by Dan Tate
Stage Management by Aspen Larkin




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orems THE MUSIC MAN Photo
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's THE MUSIC MAN

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE MUSIC MAN playing from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023. Check out the production photos here!

2
Salt Lake School For Performing Arts And Broadway Across America Announce New Partnership Photo
Salt Lake School For Performing Arts And Broadway Across America Announce New Partnership

New partnership to bring Broadway masterclasses to Salt Lake School for Performing Arts and Broadway Across America.

3
Review: Zachary Levis Solo Concert Debut Dazzled at FanX Photo
Review: Zachary Levi's Solo Concert Debut Dazzled at FanX

Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi made his solo concert debut on Thursday, September 21, dazzling the sold-out crowd of fans in Salt Lake City with swagger and a set of big band favorites titled COME DANCE WITH ME: AN EVENING OF SWINGING HITS.

4
Review: Hale Centre Theatres AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS is Intrepid Photo
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS is Intrepid

AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an intrepid, invigorating interpretation of a classic. The play itself is not as expressive as the production, but director Dave Tinney and his team of designers have made a series of bold choices that are certainly nothing you’ve seen before or are likely to see again.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You