DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

Performances run September 29th – October 14th.
POPULAR
OPPA!’s production of Daddy Long Legs opens Friday, September 29th. Based on the classic novel, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire, Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters and “Downton Abbey.” Daddy Long Legs features music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated composer/lyricist, Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), and Tony-winning librettist/director, John Caird (Les Misérables), and is a “rags-to-riches” tale of newfound love.
Under the direction of Leslie Barrett, and starring Emily Voorhees as Jerusha Abbott and Danny Keetch as Jervis Pendleton this show will leave you breathless with the stunning harmonies, and unbelievable character work. With music direction by Keolanani Kinghorn and live piano accompaniment from Jen Morgan this show will transport the audience to a time where all communications were done by letter. Follow the beautiful story as the cast journeys letter by letter towards… love?
“Our Creator’s Stage is the perfect venue for this beautiful piece of art” says Dan Tate, OPPA! Board President and Lighting Designer. “When we created this second space in our facility, we wanted to bring more intimate and smaller shows to our local audiences. This show is the perfect example of what theatre can be without “Spectacle” this cast goes out on that stage and gives something magical to the audiences who get to enjoy the journey and connect with the story in a very different way.”
Daddy Long Legs
September 29th – October 14th.
Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
General Admission Seating: All tickets-$12.00.
Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557
PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Directed by Leslie Barrett
Musical Direction by Keolanani Kinghorn
Set Design by David Barrett
Costume Design by Anna Graff Rice
Lighting Design by Dan Tate
Stage Management by Aspen Larkin
Videos
|Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
|Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
|Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
|Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
|Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
|Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
|It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
|Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
|The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You