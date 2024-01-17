Critics Picks: Tyler Hinton's Top 5 Shows of 2023

In the world of theatre, there are always standout productions that captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. In this article, we will be taking a look at Tyler Hinton's top 5 shows of 2023.

From Broadway replicas to local productions, each of these shows exceeded expectations and showcased the incredible talent and creativity of the theatre community. Join us as we dive into the electrifying performances, magnificent sets, and unforgettable moments that made these shows truly exceptional.

1. BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Tuacahn, www.tuacahn.org

This Broadway replica production was Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case was wholly and completely warranted. The performances were electrifying from the first to the last, with every character flawlessly embodied.

2. TITANIC at Hale Centre Theatre, www.hct.org

This was a magnificent, heart-stopping production with set, lighting, and performances that far surpassed all reasonable expectations for local theatre. Just as the original ship, this TITANIC was a wonder to behold. It was an unforgettable, momentous achievement.

3. Disney’s TARZAN at Tuacahn, www.tuacahn.org

Josh Strickland, who originated the role of Tarzan on Broadway and appears on the original cast recording, led this cast. The entire production lived up to its star with a heightened reality that equaled the euphoria conjured by such an unparalleled opportunity.

4. ONCE at Hale Center Theater Orem, www.haletheater.org

A local production of ONCE is a rare occurrence in Utah, and this one had everything going for it, built on gritty realism and polished with expressive strokes of emotion. The astonishing set was mind-blowingly cool, textured and painted to look like a real street corner.

5. PUFFS at West Valley Arts, www.wvcarts.org

West Valley Arts is the best kept secret in the Utah theatre scene; you are guaranteed to be impressed by what you see. PUFFS was a special production with a magical touch. It was a living example of how ordinary people can do extraordinary things.

Honorable Mentions:

CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT at Pioneer Theatre Company, www.pioneertheatre.org (perfectly delivered feel-good nostalgia in a beautifully wrapped contemporary package)

LES MISERABLES at the Eccles Theater, www.broadway-at-the-eccles.com (awe-inspiring production that captured the spirit and setting of the beloved story)

Photo Credit: Cast of BEAUTIFUL. Photo by Leavitt Wells.