Business Increases in Salt Lake City as Theater Begins to Return

As live performances are beginning to return to Salt Lake City, surrounding businesses are seeing increases in patronage, KUTV reports.

One example is the Beehive Pub, which is across from the Eccles Theater. Patrons have been stopping by the pub for drinks before performances at the theater.

Staff at the pub said that, depending on the show, performances will bring in more business.

"If it's a comedy act or a concert, we'll get a lot more people from that," said Barry Strom, a Beerhive Pub bartender.

Between the theater, Utah Jazz games, and increased vaccinations, Strom said he hopes to get their business back to what it was like pre-pandemic.

Additionally, Uniquely Utah Souvenir opened about two months ago, and is starting to slowly gain business due to the opening of the theater.

"Definitely having the theater open up, and people feeling more comfortable about vaccinations and stuff, people, business has been picking up really well," said Heather Maughan, the General Manager of the store.

Read more on KUTV.