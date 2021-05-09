Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Business Increases in Salt Lake City as Theater Begins to Return

Nearby businesses are seeing an increase in patronage now that the Eccles Theater is hosting performances again.

May. 9, 2021  
Business Increases in Salt Lake City as Theater Begins to Return

As live performances are beginning to return to Salt Lake City, surrounding businesses are seeing increases in patronage, KUTV reports.

One example is the Beehive Pub, which is across from the Eccles Theater. Patrons have been stopping by the pub for drinks before performances at the theater.

Staff at the pub said that, depending on the show, performances will bring in more business.

"If it's a comedy act or a concert, we'll get a lot more people from that," said Barry Strom, a Beerhive Pub bartender.

Between the theater, Utah Jazz games, and increased vaccinations, Strom said he hopes to get their business back to what it was like pre-pandemic.

Additionally, Uniquely Utah Souvenir opened about two months ago, and is starting to slowly gain business due to the opening of the theater.

"Definitely having the theater open up, and people feeling more comfortable about vaccinations and stuff, people, business has been picking up really well," said Heather Maughan, the General Manager of the store.

Read more on KUTV.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories
FOLLIES Will Be Performed at Hillcrest High Next Week Photo

FOLLIES Will Be Performed at Hillcrest High Next Week

ANNIE JR. Will Be Performed At The Hale Center Theater Orem Next Weekend Photo

ANNIE JR. Will Be Performed At The Hale Center Theater Orem Next Weekend

THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Additional Tickets On Sale at Eccles Center Photo

THE MUSIC OF ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER Additional Tickets On Sale at Eccles Center

Live Opera Returns To Salt Lake City With Utah Operas Production Of LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN Photo

Live Opera Returns To Salt Lake City With Utah Opera's Production Of LA TRAGEDIE DE CARMEN


More Hot Stories For You

  • The 2021 Down To Clown Festival to Open in May
  • Harrison David Rivers' I COULDN'T TELL YOU WHY Premieres Live in May
  • New Play GROUP to be Livestreamed by HARP Theatricals
  • MOMMA THE SUPER ACTION HERO By Kenthedo Robinson to be Presented at The JOCUNDA FESTIVAL