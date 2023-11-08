Audra McDonald to Kick Off Utah Symphony Pop Series This Weekend

The Utah Symphony has a long history of providing top tier, live, modern entertainment for the local community—inviting illustrious artists to join the stage with world-renowned, classically-trained musicians—and this year is no different! During the 2023-24 season, the Utah Symphony presents a variety of extraordinary performances as part of its newly rebranded Pop Series (previously known as the Entertainment Series), beginning with the return of Grammy, Emmy, and six-time Tony Award-winning artist Audra McDonald.

This showstopping performance is scheduled to be followed by the very first Holiday Pops Extravaganza next month, which transforms the beloved Abravanel Hall into a winter wonderland to celebrate the holiday season and charm audiences with a symphonic showcase of festive-favorite tunes. This spring, the Utah Symphony will be joined by larger-than-life Jazz Trumpeter Byron Stripling in an electrifying tribute to the king of jazz and blues. Audiences will then be swept away to the dazzling world of 70s' pop and glitter as Direct from Sweden: The Music of ABBA takes the stage. Additional details for each event are included below.

POP SERIES

November 10 & 11 / 7:30 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Andy Einhorn, conductor

Audra McDonald, vocalist

Utah Symphony

Grammy, Emmy, and six-time Tony Award-winning artist Audra McDonald returns to Utah—and she's bringing audience favorite hits from Gershwin, Sondheim, Bernstein, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and more to our stage! Known for her amazing voice and skillful storytelling on Broadway (and recently noted for her role on HBO's The Gilded Age), this is a not-to-be-missed chance to see Audra's singular talent light up Abravanel Hall in this unforgettable collaboration with the symphony.

Holiday Pops Extravaganza!

December 15 & 16 / 7:30 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Matthew Straw, conductor

Sara Jean Ford, vocalist

Claybourne Elder, vocalist

Utah Symphony

Step into a winter wonderland at Maurice Abravanel Hall as the Holiday Pops Extravaganza sweeps you off your feet. This festive program celebrates the magic of the season with cherished holiday favorites, delightful surprises, and, of course, Santa himself. Families can arrive early to enjoy fun-filled activities in the lobby including hot chocolate. And if audience members are feeling festive, they can test their Christmas knowledge with three rounds of Christmas trivia. Winners can look forward to gift baskets filled with holiday delights.

Louis Armstrong & Friends

March 1 & 2 / 7:30 PM / Maurice Abravanel Hall

Matthew Straw, conductor

Byron Stripling, vocals and trumpet

Utah Symphony

Prepare to be entertained as jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling takes the stage for an electrifying tribute to the great Louis Armstrong and his famous friends. The evening promises an exploration of the timeless classics associated with icons like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and many others. Byron Stripling's vocal and horn performances, paired with Utah Symphony's full orchestra, guarantee a swinging night of jazz.

Calling all Dancing Queens! The Pops Series culminates in a sensational show featuring the music of ABBA. The Utah Symphony is joined by Direct from Sweden, an ABBA showband celebrated worldwide as the very best there is. With powerhouse singers, vibrant costumes, and infectious energy, Direct from Sweden delivers hit after hit, including "Mamma Mia," "Chiquitita," "Waterloo," "Money Money Money," "Knowing Me Knowing You," and the iconic "Dancing Queen." This show is expected to sell out due to its immense popularity, so audience members are encouraged to purchase their tickets early and get ready to dance the night away with the symphony.

About Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera connects Utah communities through great live music and is the flagship arts organization of the Intermountain West. USUO's 87 full-time symphony musicians and five opera Resident Artists perform for more than 450,000 citizens in Utah and the Intermountain region each year, presenting more than 175 symphonic and chamber music performances; week-long runs of four full operas; and music education programs for students and adult learners. The organization's statewide service includes tours featuring outdoor performances against the backdrop of Utah's natural beauty as well as education offerings—most recently, the six-stop Music Elevated Tour in August 2023.

Founded in 1940 and one of just 16 year-round orchestras in the U.S., the Utah Symphony performs at downtown Salt Lake City's Maurice Abravanel Hall, at its Deer Valley Music Festival in Park City, in Utah Opera productions, and at venues throughout the state of Utah. The symphony has embarked on seven international tours and performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016 in honor of its 75th anniversary season. The orchestra's celebrated recording legacy includes more than 100 recordings; in April 2023, its latest album featuring Messiaen's Des canyons aux étoiles—a work inspired by three scenic Utah locations—was released to great critical acclaim. Thierry Fischer, who led the Utah Symphony as Music Director from 2014 to 2023, was named Music Director Emeritus beginning in the 2023-24 season.

Since 1978, Utah Opera has provided citizens with distinguished and entertaining productions at Salt Lake City's historic Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre—showcasing emerging and established artists, celebrating traditional works, and championing new works and the American operatic tradition. Utah Opera is one of just six opera companies in the U.S. with full production capabilities, including in-house costume design and set-building; the company currently has costumes for 50 productions and 19 full sets in its inventory. Utah Opera's Resident Artist program is nationally recognized for providing invaluable career-training opportunities for professional singers and pianists.

USUO leads in music education, with interactive and immersive education programs that engage and inspire tomorrow's musicians and music-lovers. In the community and in classrooms, these programs serve more than 91,000 students annually and reach every school district in Utah on a three-year rotation.