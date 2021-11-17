A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL Comes to SCERA Next Month

You have to move fast to keep up with Ed Eyestone. The celebrated runner is a two-time Olympic marathoner, an international long-distance runner, and a 10-time NCAA All-American who is the head coach for the track and field and men's cross country program at Brigham Young University. Ed has also been a broadcaster on NBC, ESPN and FOX Sports, but now finds himself lending his voice in a different kind of way.

Eyestone plays the Narrator - aka grown-up Ralphie - in the upcoming holiday production of "A Christmas Story: The Musical," playing December 3-18 at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 South State, Orem.

"Ed is returning for a second time and does a fantastic job," says DeLayne Bluth Dayton, director and music director. "It thrills me to see people from our hometowns who lead full and eventful lives take the time to create a new community on stage. And ours is a fascinating neighborhood."

"To begin with, we've got a show going to the dogs," Dayton explains. There is Harvey, a double drool English hound who lumbers onstage stage with an energetic little puppy. They are beloved and own the stage."

The dog's owner Mark Buffington is a father of five and major in the army. He is a logistics officer for the homeland response force, and was among the original group to respond to the COVID crisis. He has been a full-time soldier for the Utah National Guard for 18 years, but this military man periodically trades in his uniform for a costume, and is currently playing the role of The Old Man, otherwise known as Ralphie and Randy's Dad and owner of the infamous leg lamp!

Daniel Bradley gets plenty of "ho, ho, ho" time onstage in the role of Santa Claus, and had plenty of "whoa" time offstage using a C4 and machine guns as a combat engineer in Utah and Nevada for the National Guard. "I basically blew things up and later helped translate bad guys' conversations in Spanish." Daniel has a softer side, though, with a background in ballroom and folk dance, and says he loves the joy that theatre brings, especially during the holiday season.

When she is not dancing and performing in a girl's bluegrass band, as well as mothering four children ages 5 to 13, Lisa Blaser has spent her evenings rehearsing the role of Ralphie's mother. It's a case of art imitating life. Lisa says: "My life is a juggling act, and I love it." In addition to being a mom at home and playing one on stage, Lisa toured with BYU's Folk Dance Ensemble, and taught fitness classes.

All have come together to celebrate mid-century small-town America in small town Indiana, as the hilarious stage adaption of the beloved movie comes to life for families of all ages.

"You may ask why these fascinating people have joined the SCERA family," Dayton explains. They do not get paid, but it is simple really. They love the privilege of being in community theatre. It's the love of the game. As for me, I cannot stop smiling because of the energetic and exceptional music and story."

Follow nine-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts-a Red Rider carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle-and enjoy a night of nostalgia at "A Christmas Story: The Musical." Tickets are $14 Adult and $12 Child/Senior at scera.org, or by calling 801-225-ARTS.