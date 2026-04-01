Review: Jack Gallagher's Final Premiere: AN IRISH GOODBYE at B St. Theatre

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When Jack Gallagher introduced us to Letters to Declan over thirty years ago, Sacramento fell in love with his honest storytelling and flawless delivery. Now, he gives his adopted city the gift of a farewell, although not in the form one might expect. It’s An Irish Goodbye, a quiet exit without fanfare or prolonged gestures, and a fitting collaboration with his son, Declan, to end his time here. Director Jerry Montoya helps craft this goodbye into a balance of conversational, reflective, and comedic pacing that keeps the audience riveted.

Gallagher generously shares intimate snippets from his life in Sacramento. When he purchased his Land Park home in 1987 (for a jaw-dropping price by today’s standards), he and his family planted roots in Sacramento. They navigated teenage years, deaths, disabilities, and getting older, as Gallagher frequently mentions: “I know I’m an old guy, because I carry cash.”

As he unpacks boxes and memories, Gallagher tugs on heartstrings before pivoting to humor. His original organizational method, begrudgingly accepted by his wife, yields treasures in a timely manner: a beloved Sega sold online, a cherished severed arm used as living room décor. He guides us through the house on 3rd Avenue as he tries to convince himself it’s just a building; home, after all, is where you make it. These days, that’s on the East Coast. The emotional balance of this show is one of its strengths. The simple set, furnished with some of Gallagher’s own pieces, leaves room for his stage presence; humble and gracious with a quiet wisdom that I don’t think Sacramento will easily let go of.

Gallagher bid us a true Irish goodbye in 2024. This time on the B St. stage, he delivers a proper farewell and wraps us in the comforting embrace of an old friend. One we hope to see again soon.

An Irish Goodbye has been extended through April 12th at the B St. Theatre. Tickets may be purchased online at BStreetTheatre.org, at the Box Office at 2700 Capitol Avenue, or by telephone at (916) 443-5300.

Photo credit: Tara Sissom Pittaro

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