JERSEY BOYS, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE BODYGUARD Set for Broadway in Fresno 2026 Season

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Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno has announced its 2026-2027 Season line-up, featuring three Fresno premieres and one returning favorite: JERSEY BOYS, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE BODYGUARD, and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL for a blockbuster season.

“Each season, we strive to bring Central Valley audiences some of Broadway's most exciting productions,” said Anne Francis, West Coast Vice President of Broadway Across America. “The 2026-2027 season line-up delivers live theatre at its best to the Saroyan Theatre.”

Renewals for subscription packages will begin Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m. New season subscriptions will be available for purchase in June, with prices starting at $205. Subscriber prices vary depending on the show time, day of the week and seating location. Subscriber benefits include access to the best seats available, priority access to additional tickets and ticket exchange privileges. Visit BroadwayInFresno.com for more information and to join the waitlist.

The 2026-2027 Fresno Lexus Broadway in Fresno Season includes:

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

November 3-4, 2026

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to “thrilling, dazzling” life (Time Out New York) in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical! Hailed as a Critic's Pick, The New York Times calls it “stunning, emotional, heart-filled and gorgeously imaginative.” After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

JERSEY BOYS

February 2-4, 2027

The original Broadway sensation returns to the road! Celebrating 20 years - Jersey style! They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin'” and “Working My Way Back to You.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

THE BODYGUARD

March 15-16, 2027

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD is back! Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including “Queen of the Night,” “So Emotional,” “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

June 8-9, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like JERSEY BOYS and BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Tickets to individual shows in the 2026-2027 line-up are not available for purchase at this time. However, subscribers will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the public. To join the eClub to be the first to be notified of when a show goes on sale, visit BroadwayInFresno.com.

Group reservations for individual shows for parties of 10 or more can be submitted at this time by calling 206.701.8383 or emailing Groups@BroadwayinFresno.com.