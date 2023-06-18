Shadowland Stages to Present Comedy THE 39 STEPS Beginning This Month

SHADOWLAND STAGES, a professional Equity theatre nestled in Ulster County, will continue its highly anticipated 2023 Season with the uproarious comedy "THE 39 STEPS." Adapted from John Buchan's 1915 novel and Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1935 film, this side-splitting parody is set to delight audiences from June 23rd to July 9th, with an official opening night on June 24th.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Brendan Burke, "THE 39 STEPS" will take center stage in the Studio at SHADOWLAND STAGES. This newly constructed black box space offers an intimate setting for the production, immersing audiences in the suspenseful world of mistaken identities, daring escapes, and hilarious encounters.

The talented cast of "THE 39 STEPS" includes Eric Bryant*, Laura Cable*, Andy McCain*, and Jessica Lopez-Barkl, who will bring their impeccable comedic timing and boundless energy to the stage. Nicole Caroselli* will serve as the production stage manager.

Tickets for preview performances on June 23rd at 8 PM and June 24th at 2 PM are priced at $35, while all other evening shows are available for $43. Sunday matinee performances are priced at $39. To secure your seats for this unforgettable comedy experience, please contact the box office at (845) 647-5511 or visit Click Here for convenient online reservations. June 24th at 8 PM will serve as the production's official opening night. Following the June 24th evening performance, the celebration continues at Marbella's, located on Canal Street in Ellenville, where patrons can join in the opening night festivities.

Founded 38 years ago, SHADOWLAND STAGES has established itself as a premier destination for exceptional theatrical experiences. With a season spanning from May to December, the theatre curates a diverse lineup of seven shows, featuring two musicals and a delightful holiday production. Beyond its mainstage productions, SHADOWLAND STAGES nurtures artistic growth through the Academy at Shadowland Stages, an esteemed education program offering classes in acting, dance, and music for children and adults alike.

Join SHADOWLAND STAGES for an evening of laughter, intrigue, and top-notch entertainment with "THE 39 STEPS." Secure your tickets today and experience the magic of live theatre in the heart of Ellenville.

About SHADOWLAND STAGES:

SHADOWLAND STAGES is a professional Equity theatre located in the Hudson Valley of New York. With a legacy spanning 38 years, the theatre has captivated audiences with its exceptional productions and unwavering commitment to artistic excellence. From its MainStage performances to the Academy at Shadowland Stages, the theatre offers high quality theatrical experiences for all ages. To learn more about SHADOWLAND STAGES and its upcoming events, please visit Click Here.

*denotes member of Actors Equity Association