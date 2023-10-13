SISTER ACT to be Presented at Actors Conservatory Theatre in November

Actors Conservatory Theatre will present Sister Act November 10,11.12, 16,17,18,19.

Sister Act, music by Alan Menken. Lyrics by Glenn Slater and book by Cherie Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner is presented under the direction of Armand Paganelli, musical direction by Stephen Ferrie and choreography by Janice Paganelli.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Featuring: Sally Barnes, Tina D'Amato, Laura Donaldson-Inzeo, Delaney Eaves, Javier Fernandez, Emilie Goodrich, Wendy Kaufman Harper, Bria Hydrick, Tommy Lloyd, Julie Majchrzyk, Anthony Malchar, MaryAnn Mallozzi, Chris Manetakis, Kate Marino, Leslie Messina, Amy Morris, Maggie O'Donoghue, Francesca Ricigliano, Kat Robertson, Jacob Ruiz, Mike Sedia, Carmela Sirico, Lori Skjeveland, Tom Weppler

Performances will be held at Christ Church, 18 Kensington Rd., Bronxville, NY

Friday, November 10, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 11, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 12, 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 16, 7:30 pm

Friday November 17, 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 18, 7:30 pm

Sunday, November 19, 2:00 pm

Tickets are $30 for adults, $27 for seniors, vets, and students. To purchase tickets, please visit our website: Click Here

Group sales are available.

About Actors Conservatory Theatre

Actors Conservatory Theatre (ACT) is a non-profit Westchester-based theatre company, voted Best of Westchester in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Founded in 1975, ACT is one of the oldest community theatre organizations in Westchester. ACT has presented over 125 mainstage productions, including classic and lesser-known musicals, comedies, and dramas. We have conducted numerous acting workshops since 1977 for children, beginner actors and scene study workshops for experienced performers. Many, in part thanks to ACT, have gone on to successful careers in TV, film and theater.