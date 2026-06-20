Review: ONCE at The Town Players Of New Canaan

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Town Players of New Canaan consistently deliver quality theatrical productions, offering audiences a diverse mix of genres and storytelling styles. Founded in 1946, TPNC operates the intimate 115-seat theatre at Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in Waveny Park year-round. Each season features five to six mainstage productions, a family holiday show, several Stage II concert readings, and a variety of special events. With nearly eight decades of storytelling excellence, TPNC continues to entertain, inspire, and connect audiences.

Next season promises another exciting lineup, including the classic Our Town, the charming Almost, Maine, the thriller The Bad Seed, and the contemporary favorite Kimberly Akimbo.

This season's finale, Once, is a delight. Based on the beloved 2007 film, Once features a poignant book by Enda Walsh and a beautiful score by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, who originated the lead roles on screen. The stage adaptation became a Broadway sensation, earning eight Tony Awards.

Guy is a talented musician whose life has yet to find its direction. A busker on the streets of Dublin, he earns a modest living performing songs steeped in longing and heartbreak. Despite his gifts as a singer, guitarist, and songwriter, he spends much of his time repairing vacuum cleaners in his father's shop rather than pursuing the musical career he dreams about.

While performing one evening, Guy catches the attention of a young woman known only as Girl. Drawn to the raw emotion in his music, she asks about the inspiration behind one of his songs. Reluctantly, he reveals that it was inspired by a former love who left him for a new life in New York. Convinced he needs to move forward, Guy insists he is finished writing songs about heartbreak.

Girl refuses to let him dismiss his talent so easily. When a page of unfinished music falls from his pocket, she seizes the opportunity. Encouraging him to continue, she joins him at the piano, and together they transform an unfinished song into something truly special. Their voices blend beautifully, creating a connection that captivates everyone listening. Through music, they discover an understanding neither expected. What begins as a chance encounter develops into a moving story of love, loss, hope, and the creative spark that emerges when two people find common ground.

At its heart, Once is a story about the transformative power of music. It explores how songs can give voice to our deepest emotions and create connections that words alone cannot express. The production embraces a refreshingly understated style, focusing on authentic storytelling and genuine human connection.

One of the evening's most enjoyable surprises begins before the curtain rises. Audience members are invited to gather in the theater courtyard's Irish pub setting, where they can enjoy refreshments and live music performed by cast members. The experience creates an atmosphere that is both welcoming and immersive.

The superb 14-member cast takes on multiple responsibilities throughout the production, serving as ensemble members, supporting characters, and even the live orchestra. Music is ever-present, sometimes driving the action and at other times subtly underscoring the emotions of a scene.

Joel Reynolds' terrific set design centers on a cozy Irish pub, and its simplicity perfectly complements the show's themes of connection, community, and self-discovery. Liam Mazierski's flawless sound design, Jessie Lizotte's atmospheric lighting, and Alexis Hoffman's costumes all contribute to the production's authenticity and charm.

Director Amy McRae, along with choreographers Holly Mensching and Caitlin Roberts, creates a production that flows effortlessly from scene to scene. Transitions are smooth and carefully choreographed, requiring little scenery to establish new locations. The cast remains onstage for most of the performance, moving seamlessly in and out of scenes rather than disappearing backstage. This approach keeps the story moving while maintaining a strong connection between the actors and the audience.

Frank McGinnis delivers a compelling performance as Guy, capturing both the character's heartbreak and quiet determination. Melani Carrié is equally impressive as Girl, bringing warmth, energy, and optimism to the role. Together, they share wonderful chemistry, particularly during the show's most memorable musical moments. "Falling Slowly" is as moving as audiences hope it will be, while Girl's solo, "The Hill," is beautifully performed and filled with emotion.

While Once is classified as a musical, it feels different from many traditional productions. Rather than relying on elaborate effects or large dance numbers, it focuses on storytelling, relationships, and the power of music. The Irish spirit runs throughout the show, but its themes of love, loss, hope, and second chances are universal.

More than just a performance, Once is an experience that draws audiences into its world from the moment they arrive. Its heartfelt story and beautiful music linger long after the final curtain falls.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.tpnc.org or call 203-594-3636.

TPNC at The Powerhouse Performing Arts Center

Waveny Park

679 South Avenue

New Canaan, CT 06840







Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Rockland / Westchester News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...