Hoff-Barthelson To Host College Advisory Event: A GATEWAY TO YOUR MUSICAL FUTURE

A panel of College Admissions Officers as well as a panel of HBMS alumni will also share their perspectives.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has announced its upcoming College Advisory, on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 3:00-5:00 pm. Designed for high school students and their parents, this event, led by HBMS Dean Christopher Kenniff, provides valuable insights into the college exploration process for those interested in pursuing music studies at the collegiate level.

Featured distinguished guest speaker is Barbra Weidlein, co-founder, and director of MajoringinMusic.com. Ms. Weidlein is an expert in university, conservatory, and liberal arts music programs, and will share her wealth of knowledge on various aspects of collegiate music studies. A panel of College Admissions Officers as well as a panel of HBMS alumni will also share their perspectives.

Event Highlights:

  • Insights from the Expert: Barbra Weidlein will guide participants on keeping music in one's life after high school. She will discuss majoring, minoring, and double majoring in music, helping students determine if a music major is the right fit. Additionally, Ms. Weidlein will explore the value of summer music programs, career opportunities in music (beyond performance), and the transferable skills that music majors acquire.

  • Perspectives from College Admissions Officers: Gain a competitive edge with firsthand advice from a panel of college admissions officers who will provide valuable insights into the application and auditioning process.

  • Alumni Stories: Hear directly from HB alumni students who have successfully navigated the college application and audition process. Learn from their personal experiences and discover how they approached collegiate study in music.

The College Advisory is a hybrid event offering flexibility for attendees. Participants can join either in person or online via Zoom. Parent and student interaction is encouraged throughout the event.

"We are thrilled to provide this unique opportunity for high school students and their families to explore the exciting world of collegiate music studies," said Christopher Kenniff, Dean of Hoff-Barthelson Music School. "Whether you're passionate about performance, composition, or music education, this event will equip you with valuable insights to make informed decisions about your musical future."

This program is free of charge and open to the public, however, reservations are requested and can be made by visiting Click Here, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

Hoff-Barthelson Music School, based in Scarsdale, NY, has earned national recognition as a premier community music school, known for its outstanding leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, the School has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.


There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards!

Recommended For You