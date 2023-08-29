Elmwood Playhouse To Hold DRACULA Blood Drive, September 5

Every donor will get $10 off a ticket to Dracula and be entered into a drawing to win free tickets to every show in the season.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale! Photo 2 Buy Two Tees, Get One 50% For Our Back to School Sale!
Review: GENE AND GILDA at Penguin Rep Photo 3 Review: GENE AND GILDA at Penguin Rep
Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of TDF and Save The Theaters, To Be Remembere Photo 4 Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of TDF and Save The Theaters, To Be Remembered in September

Elmwood Community Playhouse is hosting a blood drive at the theater on Sept. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.


Every donor will get $10 off a ticket to Dracula and be entered into a drawing to win free tickets to every show in the season.

The theater urgently needs individuals to make appointments to donate. Donor appointments are vital to ensuring  that New York Blood Center's minimum requirement is met. 

Walk-in donors will be welcomed. 

Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/dracula-blood-drive or by phone:800-933-BLOOD. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street Nyack, NY.

Elmwood Playhouse is a nonprofit community theater and provides a local, intimate setting for live theatre– a place to share the stories that connect our lives. Elmwood Playhouse believes that live theatre is a unique and essential component of society. It seeks to provide opportunities for creative expression, to reflect the diverse voices of our community, to collaborate with other local organizations, and to engage our audience members now and into the future.




RELATED STORIES - Rockland / Westchester

1
Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of TDF and Save The Theaters, To Be Remembere Photo
Jack L. Goldstein, Former Executive Director of TDF and Save The Theaters, To Be Remembered in September

A memorial service for Jack L. Goldstein, who organized a successful campaign in the 1980s to landmark over two dozen Broadway theatres, will be held on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023 (5 PM) at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in-the-Highlands, in Cold Spring, NY.

2
Review: GENE AND GILDA at Penguin Rep Photo
Review: GENE AND GILDA at Penguin Rep

What did our critic think of GENE AND GILDA at Penguin Rep?

3
CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA to Take the Stage at Emelin Theater for a Limited Run Photo
CHOICES: A ROCK OPERA to Take the Stage at Emelin Theater for a Limited Run

Get ready for a rockin' journey back to the 80s with 'Choices: A Rock Opera' at Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, NY. Experience the scintillating songfest that tells the story of a lead singer torn between fame and love. Don't miss the limited run from November 24-26. Get your tickets now!

4
Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Headlines Millbrook Winery Concert Series Photo
Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Headlines Millbrook Winery Concert Series

New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Millbrook Winery outdoor concert series on September 2nd at 5:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer Video
Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in RUSTIN Trailer
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains Video
What's THE REFUGE PLAYS All About? The Cast Explains
View all Videos

Rockland / Westchester SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway Leading Ladies
Emelin Theatre (9/29-9/29)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Let There Be Love
Penguin Rep Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
White Plains Performing Arts Center (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
The Harrison Players, Inc. (10/20-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glass Ceiling Breakers Best of the Fest 2023
Bedford Playhouse (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rod Stewart with special guest Cheap Trick
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (9/01-9/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anastasia
White Plains Performing Arts Center (12/15-1/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You