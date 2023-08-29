Elmwood Playhouse To Hold DRACULA Blood Drive, September 5

Elmwood Community Playhouse is hosting a blood drive at the theater on Sept. 5 from noon to 6 p.m.



Every donor will get $10 off a ticket to Dracula and be entered into a drawing to win free tickets to every show in the season.



The theater urgently needs individuals to make appointments to donate. Donor appointments are vital to ensuring that New York Blood Center's minimum requirement is met.



Walk-in donors will be welcomed.



Appointments can be made online at tinyurl.com/dracula-blood-drive or by phone:800-933-BLOOD. Elmwood Playhouse is located at 10 Park Street Nyack, NY.

Elmwood Playhouse is a nonprofit community theater and provides a local, intimate setting for live theatre– a place to share the stories that connect our lives. Elmwood Playhouse believes that live theatre is a unique and essential component of society. It seeks to provide opportunities for creative expression, to reflect the diverse voices of our community, to collaborate with other local organizations, and to engage our audience members now and into the future.