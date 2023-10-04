Clocktower Players to Present SONDHEIM - A TRIBUTE REVUE at Westchester Community College

Clocktower Players, under the new leadership of George Croom and Rene O'Neal, is proud to open its 46th Season with SONDHEIM – A TRIBUTE REVUE, on Saturday October 14th at 7:30pm at the Harkin AAB Theater at Westchester Community College.

For one unforgettable night, the extraordinary emotional range of Stephen Sondheim will be on full display. Join us for a journey through the world of one of the most celebrated figures in the history of musical theater. The cast includes Peter Adamson, Lisa Ammon, Tom Beck Jr., Jennie Berkson, Olivia Berkson, Adam Bloom, Cindy Finegan, Chris Giordano, Meredith Hoddeson, Ryan Hontz, TJ Larke, Candace Lynn Matthews, Sarah Paige Morris, Rene O'Neal, Luis G Quintero Jr., Donna Scheer, Neil Schleifer, Michael Serpe and Margaret Young.

Tickets are $55.00; to purchase tickets or for more information about our season, please visit Click Here.