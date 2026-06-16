A LITTLE MORE THAN YOU WANTED TO SPEND to Be Staged by Axial Theatre

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Axial Theatre will continue its SAFEHOUSE New Playwrights Series with a staged reading of A Little More Than You Wanted to Spend by Chris Clavelli on Saturday, June 27, 2026, at 4:00 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church in Pleasantville, NY.

Directed by John Hickok and featuring Duane Rutter, A Little More Than You Wanted to Spend is a dark comedy that chronicles Clavelli's deeply personal journey through grief. Blending humor with heartfelt storytelling, the play explores the emotional and practical realities of loss while revealing the resilience and humanity that can emerge in its wake.

Duane Rutter, a longtime theatre maker, musician, and member of Axial Theatre's ensemble, brings the work to life in a reading that highlights SAFEHOUSE's mission to support the development of new plays and foster meaningful connections between artists and audiences.

SAFEHOUSE was developed by Cady McClain, Samuel Harps, Nathan Flower, and Evelyn Mertens as a forum for playwrights to hear their work in a professional setting and engage directly with audiences. The series reflects Axial Theatre's ongoing commitment to bold storytelling and the cultivation of new voices for the stage.

The reading will take place at St. John's Episcopal Church, 8 Sunnyside Avenue, Pleasantville, NY 10570.

Admission is by suggested donation. Seating is limited.

For more information about Axial Theatre and the SAFEHOUSE New Playwrights Series, visit Axial Theatre's website and social media channels.

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