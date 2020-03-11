Wilbury Theatre Ground Releases Update On Monitoring Of The Coronavirus

Read an update on the coronavirus from the founder of The Wilbury Theatre Group:

"Dear Friends,

This afternoon Governor Gina Raimondo and representatives from the Rhode Island Dept. of Health held a press conference regarding the coronavirus response. It was recommended that gatherings of 250 people or more be cancelled or postponed over the next two weeks.

Your health is very important to us. Our audience seating for our current production of Miss You Like Hell holds just 60 people. Because our capacity falls well below the recommended gathering size, we will proceed with performances of Miss You Like Hell through March 29.

Please rest assured that per my earlier email, we will continue to take the added precautions we outlined yesterday in our message to you, including increasing the frequency of our cleaning service, disinfecting high touch areas, and disinfecting seats in our theater after every performance. We also encourage our audience, artists, and employees to follow the widely-reported hygiene practices regarding hand washing, covering sneezes and coughs, and other common sense precautions.

Additionally, we remind you that if you are not feeling well or experiencing flu-like symptoms, we encourage you to stay home and contact the Box Office to reschedule your tickets. Through the run of our current production of Miss You Like Hell, we're relaxing our exchange procedure by eliminating exchange fees and will work with anyone who feels it necessary to stay home to find a suitable alternative in available seating through March 29.

We will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation closely and follow the guidance provided by the CDC, as well as local and state public health authorities, to safeguard your wellness, and that of our employees and artists. We will also provide continue to provide updates to you, as needed.

As always we are grateful for your support of our work, and we look forward to seeing you soon at the theater!

Sincerely,

Josh Short

Founder / Artistic Director The Wilbury Theatre Group"





