WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Comes to the Provincetown Theater This Month

Performances run November 16 - December 3.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

The Provincetown Theater will present the Cape Cod Premiere of Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated and Pulitzer Prize-finalist Broadway play What the Constitution Means to Me, opening Thursday, November 16 at the company’s playhouse at 238 Bradford St. in Provincetown, MA. Starring Anne Stott, and directed by Rebecca Berger, performances will be Thursdays – Saturdays at 7pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm, Nov 16 – Dec 3.  (There is no performance on Thanksgiving, Nov 23.)

Scheck’s play, which won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award and the Obie Award for Best New American Play of 2019, is a boundary-breaking work that breathes new life into our Constitution and imagines how it could shape the next generation of Americans. Based on the author’s own life — when Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States – what unfolds in What the Constitution Means to Me is a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human new play that reveals a profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Playing the title role of Heidi is Anne Stott. An Outer Cape-based composer, singer and actor, Anne has recorded three albums of her original songs, and has also appeared in leading roles at the Provincetown Theater in Tiny Beautiful Things, It’s a Wonderful Life, and August: Osage County. Rounding out the cast are two performers making their Provincetown Theater debuts: Ed Donovan, who has given many wonderful performances at the Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre, including their most recent hit, Young Frankenstein, and Mia Lima, who’s been a very active member of the Cape Rep Theatre’s Young Company of actors, known as YoCo, with stand-out performances in their productions of The Secret Garden and The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

As directed by Rebecca Berger, the creative team features scenic design by Ellen Rousseau, lighting design by Stephen Petrilli, and stage management by Sami Perazin.

What the Constitution Means to Me performs Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7pm, with Sunday matinees at 2pm, Nov 16 – Dec 3.  (There will be no performance on Thanksgiving, Nov 23.) For tickets, please visit provincetowntheater.org.

For further information and updates, please follow ptowntheater on Facebook and Instagram, or visit provincetowntheater.org. Box Office: 508.487.7487.




