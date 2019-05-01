Trinity Rep Announces The 2019 Write Here! Write Now! Student Playwriting Competition Winners

Trinity Rep's eighth annual playwriting competition for New England high school students, Write Here! Write Now!, announces this year's winning playwrights: Jillian Aronnalt (East Providence High School in East Providence, RI), Cori Diaz (Rockville High School in Vernon, CT), Amanda Fawell (Framingham High School in Framingham, MA), and Sam Weiler (Rocky Hill School in East Greenwich, RI). Each student will have their ten-minute play performed by professional actors at a staged reading at Trinity Rep on May 21, 2019, at 7:00 pm, a free event which is open to the public. More information can be found at www.trinityrep.com/whwn



Write Here! Write Now! is presented each year as part of the Beyond Trinity Rep Community Education movement at the organization. Creative writing, English, and theater teachers are asked by Trinity Rep's education department to assign a ten-minute play as a part of their classroom curriculum. All completed plays are then submitted - free of charge - to the Write Here! Write Now! competition.

We've found that giving high school students the opportunity to write for the stage has been an exciting way to engage their creativity in a form that can feel more authentic, immediate, and true to their experience, says Matthew Tibbs, associate education director at Trinity Rep. It's our hope that students gain some insights while writing from different perspectives. Trinity Rep's director of education and accessibility, Jordan Butterfield, adds, It is refreshing and invigorating to hear young voices express their perspectives. This year's winners are witty, beautifully descriptive and they capture vibrant moments of human existence.

Jillian Aronnalt studies at East Providence High School School in East Providence, Rhode Island. Her play, The Things I Wish I Could Say, focuses on the relationships that we have while trying to find out who we really are.

Sabotage by Cori Diaz from Rockville High School in Vernon, CT is a hilarious look at news anchors more concerned with their social media than the world.

Amanda Fawell from Framingham High School in Framingham, Massachusetts writes the beautifully poignant Lonesome Blues about how it feels to be trapped inside your own head.

A Cryptic Brunch by Sam Weiler from Rocky Hill School in East Greenwich, Rhode Island explores what would happen if Bigfoot and Yeti sat down for tea.

This year's honorable mentions go to Jerry's One Stop by 2018 winner Kate Fitzgerald (Lincoln School, Providence, RI) and The Treehouse Conspiracy by Noah Sorin (St. Johnsbury Academy, St. Johnsbury, VT).

Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater, Trinity Rep has created unparalleled professional theater for and with its community since its founding in 1963. Trinity Rep strives to facilitate human connection and has been a driving force behind the creativity that fuels and defines the region for more than 50 years.

Trinity Rep is committed to reinventing the public square and inspiring dialogue by creating emotionally-stimulating live productions that range from classical to contemporary and innovative education programs for all ages and abilities. Its annual production of A Christmas Carol has brought families together for more than four decades and made memories for over a million audience members. It will return again in 2019 for its 42nd year.

The 2019-20 Season features the world premiere of The Prince of Providence by George Brant, based on the book The Prince of Providence by Mike Stanton, Fade by Tanya Saracho, August Wilson's Radio Golf, A Tale of Two Cities by Brian McEleney, based on the novel by Charles Dickens, Sweat by Lynn Nottage, and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You