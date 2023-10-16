The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present Debussy's La Mer At The VETS, Providence

Morihiko Nakahara conducts Gabriella Smith's Tumblebird Contrails, Korngold's Violin Concerto, featuring violinist Randall Goosby, and more.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present Debussy's La Mer on Saturday, November 11th, at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.

Morihiko Nakahara conducts Gabriella Smith's Tumblebird Contrails, Korngold's Violin Concerto, featuring violinist Randall Goosby, Britten's Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes, and Debussy's La Mer.

Tickets are $20 and up, available online at Click Here or by phone at 401-248-7000. Open Rehearsal on Friday, October 13th, at 5:30, $20 per ticket, open seating.




