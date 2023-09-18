The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequalled in America's musical history. The Beach Boys – who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle and an American icon to fans around the world  –  will bring their “America's Band” tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30P. 

Since the band's co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys' first hit, “Surfin'” (1961), dozens of the band's chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin' USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn't It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”

 

In 2022, The Beach Boys released Sail On Sailor – 1972 – an expansive box set celebrating and their transformative and fruitful 1972 era which bore the albums Carl and the Passions – “So Tough” and Holland.  Named one of the best box sets of 2022 by Rolling Stone and the New York Times, it includes remastered albums, a reproduction of the Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP, an unreleased live concert recorded at Carnegie on Thanksgiving, 1972, plus a bounty of unreleased outtakes, live recordings, radio promos, alternate versions, alternate mixes, isolated backing tracks and a cappella versions, culled from the historic album sessions.

 

Earlier this year, The Beach Boys were honored in the CBS tribute special “Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys,” which featured performances from Beck, Brandi Carlile, Michael McDonald, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer, Norah Jones, John Legend and Mumford & Sons, among others. 

 

The Beach Boys have sold over 100 million records worldwide and have received more than 33 RIAA Platinum and Gold record awards.  The Rock And Roll Hall of Famers were also honored at the 2001 Grammy Awards with the Lifetime Achievement Award.  With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. 

 

Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys, Capitol/EMI's 30-track collection of the band's biggest hits, has achieved triple-platinum success with sales of more than three million copies in the U.S. since its release.  

 

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, Jon Bolton, Keith Hubacher, Randy Leago and John Wedemeyer continue the legacy of the iconic band. 

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787). Tickets are $30 - $104; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.




