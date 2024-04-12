Spotlight: WHAT IS, WAS OR WILL BE at Providence Ballet Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Providence Ballet Theatre (PBT) will soon present, What Is, Was and Will Be on April 26 & 27, 2024 in partnership with Roger Williams Park Botanical Center.

This newly inspired production is re-imagined from a PBT original production Magic Box that was first presented in 2014. Ten years later, What Is, Was and Will Be has a fresh new narrative and sound. Inspiration driven by the poem Remember by Joy Harjo, first Native American United States poet laureate, this production explores the journey of all we do, witness and reflect on in our personal growth throughout our lifetime. With all new music composed by our resident composer, Tony Lustig, this is a show not to miss. ​The evening also includes original works by local artists Colleen Cavanaugh, who presents a whimsical look at personal insecurities, and Michael Bolger sharing a study of boundaries presented by our junior company.