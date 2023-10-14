Seaglass Theater Company to Present SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVIEW Next Month

On November 4 at 7:30PM, and November 5 at 3:00PM, Seaglass Theater Company will present Sondheim Tribute Revue at Gallery X in New Bedford.

Join Seaglass Theater Company for a journey through the musical world of Stephen Sondheim (March 22, 1930 - November 26, 2021)-one of the most celebrated figures in the history of theater. The concert features 4 outstanding vocalists and a 3-piece band bringing his iconic songs to the Gallery X stage. The artists offer songs from many of Sondheim's most famous works-from Sweeney Todd to A Little Night Music to Company plus a few lesser-known gems from The Frogs and Saturday Night.

The concert stars Chris Hunter, Craig Juricka*, Kristin Lawler, and Kaileigh Riess. Mr. Juricka and Ms. Lawler make their debuts with Seaglass Theater Company in this production, while Mr. Hunter and Ms. Riess recently appeared in Stars & Stripes with STC. Steven Bergman leads the performances as pianist and Music Director, with percussionist Maxx Wolski and guitarist Donn Legge rounding out the cast.

"I am thrilled to present an evening of music from legendary composer Steven Sondheim. He left an indelible mark on the history of musical theater. It was very difficult to choose songs for this concert-we wanted to sing them all!" says Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

SONDHEIM TRIBUTE REVUE is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI) on behalf of The Estate of Stephen Sondheim. wwwMTIShows.com

Tickets range from $20-30 and may be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com (search Seaglass Theater Company). Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at Gallery X a half hour before the performance.

For more information, please visit www.seaglasstheater.com or call 508-951-7187.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS

Chris Hunter Chris Hunter is a tenor based in Boston. He made his debut in 2023 with the Boston Pops as a member of the ensemble for Ragtime in Concert at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood. Selected credits include Zuniga in La Tragédie de Carmen (Seaglass Theater Company), Dr. Baglioni in La hija de Rappaccini (BU Opera institute), Ferrando in Cosí fan tutte (Salastina), Rapunzel's Prince from Into the Woods (Pacific Opera Project), Tamino in The Magic Flute (UCSB), Orpheus (LA Opera Connects), Rodolfo in La Boheme (Guild Opera), The Music Man (5 Star Theatricals), The Secret Garden (3D Theatricals), The Little Mermaid (MTW), South Pacific (San Diego Musical Theatre), Sweeney Todd in Budapest, Hungary, Lost in the Stars (Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra), and he has also participated as a soloist in numerous concerts in both opera and musical theatre internationally. He is also a faculty member and Music Director at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Chris is currently pursuing his Masters degree in Vocal Performance at Boston University. www.chuntertenor.com

CRAIG JURICKA*-The Boston-based baritone is an energetic performer and vocal pedagogue. His versatile performance career has brought him to concert, opera, and musical theater stages around the world. Most recently he appeared in FPAC's Little Mermaid as King Triton, and he was part of the New England premiere of Tobias Picker's Awakenings with Odyssey Opera (Dr. Sacks, cover). During the 2018 and 2021 seasons, he was featured as an apprentice artist with Des Moines Metro Opera. Juricka is an active soloist and chorister with the Handel and Haydn Society, Boston Baroque, Ensemble Altera, the Boston Pops, Emanuel Music, Bach Akademie Charlotte, and Marsh Chapel Choir. He holds voice faculty appointments with Boston Conservatory at Berklee and Walnut Hill School of the Arts. HIs students can be seen in current Broadway shows (Funny Girl), National Tours (Jagged Little Pill, Boop!), in regional theater productions around the nation, and performing with some of the nation's top choral ensembles. www.craigjuricka.com

KRISTIN LAWLER-Kristin is thrilled to be making her debut with Seaglass Theatre Company this fall. As a local Boston resident Kristin has worked with esteemed companies such as Emmanual Music, Helios Opera, Opera del West, Harvard University's Lowell House Opera, and Boston Opera Collaborative debut. Favorite mainstage roles include Ruggiero (Alcina), Marcellina (Le nozze di Figaro), and Dritte Dame (Die Zauberflöte). Kristin recently appeared in concert onstage at Carnegie Hall and Boston Symphony Hall with the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and was the featured Alto soloist with New Hampshire Symphony Orchestra in their performance of Mozart's Requiem. Named the "Nancy P. Marriott Scholar" Kristin received her Masters in Voice Performance from the Longy School of Music of Bard College in Cambridge, MA. In addition to her life as a performer Kristin fills the remainder of her time teaching music as a Performing Arts Faculty member at Wellesley College and Stonehill College. www.kristinlawler.com

KAILEIGH RIESS- Hailed as "appealing and fresh voiced" (Chicago Tribune) and "the standout...an engaging singer and actor" (The Daily Camera), soprano Kaileigh Riess was seen most recently on the operatic stage in the role of Violetta Valéry in La traviata at Virginia Opera, where she recently completed her tenure as an Emerging Artist. There, she also performed the roles of Annina (La traviata), Lucy (Fellow Travelers), and Isabel/ Mabel cover (The Pirates of Penzance). Kaileigh completed her education at the Boston University Opera Institute (performance certificate), the University of Southern California (MM Opera), and Northwestern University (BM Voice, BA English), spending her summers at Central City Opera, IVAI Tel Aviv, Music Academy of the West, and Des Moines Metro Opera. Favorite roles performed include Anne Trulove (The Rake's Progress), Maria Bertram (Mansfield Park), Contessa Almaviva (Le nozze di Figaro), Laurie (The Tender Land), and Blanche (Dialogues of the Carmelites). In the competition circuit, Kaileigh has been named a Boston District winner and an LA District Encouragement Award winner in the Metropolitan Opera's Laffont Competition, 3rd place winner of the Jensen Foundation Vocal Competition, 1st place winner of the Wilkinson Young Singer's Award, and an award winning finalist in the Lotte Lenya Competition. Kaileigh is thrilled to share her love of crossover repertoire in concert here in her native Massachusetts. Kaileigh is represented by Encompass Arts. www.kaileighriess.com

STEVEN BERGMAN- is pleased to be returning to work with Seaglass Theatre! He is an award-winning music director, educator and composer, having toured nationally in productions of Nunsense Jamboree, Guys and Dolls and Sunday in the Park with George. Locally, he just finished musical directing Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for the New Bedford Festival Theater. As a composer, he has just released his one-act opera, Marvin and Julius (the opera) on all digital platforms. Other works available include his scores for Jack the Ripper: The Whitechapel Musical, The Curse is Reversed! (about the Boston Red Sox), and his series of art songs titled, In War: Four Poems by Isaac Rosenberg (featuring baritone Paul Soper). Current works in progress include his musical, Hannah and Margaret, and a folk opera. Steven is the music director for the Snug Harbor Community Chorus, serves on the musical theater faculty of Bridgewater State University, and oversees the choral and drama programs for the Rockland Public Schools. He lives on the south shore with his wife, Maryann. www.everydayaholiday.net

*Mr. Juricka appears courtesy of Actor's Equity Association

ABOUT SEAGLASS THEATER COMPANY

Founded in 2016 by Patrice Tiedemann and Dr. Matthew Larson, Seaglass Theater Company is a vagabond company presenting creative performances of classical music, theater & beyond. Their mission is to bring the finest classics to New England, while inspiring community engagement and conversation. www.seaglasstheater.com