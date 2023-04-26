Seaglass Theater Company Presents STARS & STRIPES, May 20

In the spirit of an old-fashioned USO show, Seaglass Theater Company presents a concert of rousing patriotic numbers and timeless classics celebrating the men and women who have served our country.

Be transported back to the USO clubs of yesteryear, where servicemen got a ham sandwich, a cup of coffee, and a dance with a pretty girl before shipping off to war. Enjoy patriotic songs and dance hall favorites from "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" to "God Bless America" to "The Sound of Silence" with a live band and professional singers.

The concert stars Megan Callahan, Emily Harmon, Kaileigh Riess, Ryan Lustgarten and Paul Soper, with Chris Hunter and Patrice Tiedemann as featured performers with a chorus of local musicians and a 4 piece band. Music Director Matthew Larson leads the performances.

"After several postponements due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to finally present this program on Armed Forces Day. Our talented cast performs songs from World War II through the Vietnam era, and there is something for everyone to enjoy...it's an event not to be missed!" says Artistic Director Patrice Tiedemann.

Tickets range from $15-30.00 and may be purchased online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased with cash, credit card, or check the day of the concerts at the First Congregational Church a half hour before the performance.

As part of the Card to Culture Program, EBT, WIC, and ConnectorCare card holders can purchase tickets to Stars & Stripes for $10 at the door a half hour before the performance just by showing their card.