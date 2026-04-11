Review: ACTOR ON PAROLE at Everett Company Stage School

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Ari Brisbon is the Actor on Parole, whose show opened on Everett Stage on April 10th. A fusion of a one-actor play and stand-up comedy, it tells a personal story of a Providence actor, just out of prison, where he spent two years.

It’s a chronological recount of his missteps and misfortunes, generously peppered with raw, emotional humor. You will never be able to hear the phrase “face time” without remembering the vivid imagery of a prison. Some jokes made me laugh and cringe at the same time, both wanting to hear more and knowing that I’d never be able to unhear it.

Being a one-man show, the absence of other characters is barely noticeable. They come alive through Brisbon’s storytelling, and then, since I stayed for Q&A, I got to see him point them out in the audience, even his parole officer.

With a powerful stage presence, Brisbon takes on the role of a guide, leading the audience through his memories - singing at times, dancing more than occasionally. He lets the audience peek behind the curtain of an experience most would rather keep hidden.

Despite the dire circumstances, the Actor on Parole is clearly optimistic. Ari Brisbon reflects on his life with irony - once the only person in his family untouched by the system, he finds himself just one floor below his cousin. From befriending a squirrel to tapping into his writing talent to earn a living, it’s a story of a person making the most of their reality. Instead of looking at his experience as another day in captivity, he views it as one more day closer to freedom.

Though most of the opening-night audience never stepped foot in prison, the laughter was a good indicator that the stories Ari told were rather universal. Memories of parents absent at school performances made many join Brisbon in saying “Therapy, here I come!” And, an occasional white lie to spruce up your résumé, seems to go a long way, even if you’re applying for work behind bars.

I came expecting a one-man show telling the story of Ari Brisbon. The honesty of the recount along with fresh and unrelenting humor, left me wondering - is it really just about him, or does it reach further?

What is really keeping the audience from living this experience? Luck? Bad choices? Place of birth? Circumstances aside, the show hits hard on the power of personal choices, and hints that we’re all in charge of our own happy endings.

Reader Reviews

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