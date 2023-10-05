Providence Performing Arts Center Announces Its 2023/2024 WONDERS OF THE WURLITZER Season

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced its performance schedule for the Wonders of the Wurlitzer (WOW@PPAC), a series of free programs developed for and with the community featuring the theatre's 1927 Mighty Wurlitzer, brought to life by House Organist Peter Edwin Krasinski.

Wonders of the Wurlitzer is one of PPAC's Community Outreach and Engagement Programs and is made possible by PPAC Annual Fund donors.

On Wednesday, October 25, celebrate Halloween at PPAC with “Stage Fright.” This free event runs from 5:30P to 9P. The evening kicks off with Family Fun at 5:30P; kids and families in costume are invited to PPAC for a costume parade, trick or treating, and a showing of the silent short film The Haunted House (1921), starring Buster Keaton.



At 7P, the Silent Film Era will return to PPAC! Experience the 1925 silent film classic The Phantom of The Opera, starring Lon Chaney, as it was meant to be experienced –viewed in a majestic theatre with the improvisational magic of the pipe organ emphasizing the film's mystery. This classic experience will officially open Flicker's VORTEX 2023 Sci-Fi, Fantasy and Horror Film Festival.

PPAC will present four additional holiday-themed Wonders of the Wurlitzer events during the 2023/2024 season. These events are all free and open to the public. These offerings include:

1) “The Snow Must Go On: A Seasonal Sing-Along”

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 12P to 12:50P

2) “The Pipes Are Calling: PPAC Celebrates St. Patrick's Day”

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 from 12P to 12:50P

3) “Mamma Mia! My, My Just How Much We Love You”

Celebrating Mother's Day at PPAC

Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 12P to 12:50P

4) From Free to Freedom: The Journey of Juneteeth

Wednesday, June 19, 2024 from 6 to 7:30P

This concert is presented in collaboration with JuneteethRI, Mixed Magic Theatre and the Providence Department of Art, Culture & Tourism

The 2023/2024 Wonders of the Wurlitzer (WOW@PPAC) series will also participate in the Opening Night of Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, with a screening of a short silent film, accompanied by the Wurlitzer.

For more information on these offerings and to learn more about the history of PPAC's Mighty Wurlitzer, please visit ppacri.org/wow.