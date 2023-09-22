Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Providence Ballet Theatre will present Twas the Night Before Christmas on December 14-16, 2023. This year marks the 200th anniversary of this classic poem and PBT is celebrating this milestone by bringing Twas the Night Before Christmas to the stage. Start a new holiday tradition and join us for their holiday performances!

Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem, their stage is transformed with visions of sugar plums, prancing reindeer, swirling snow, and a magical appearance by jolly St. Nick! A cast of professional dancers and local children create a fun-filled holiday performance that is perfect for all ages!

"The theater is often where dreams begin, where children become inspired to join in the Arts, '' said Eva Marie Pacheco, PBT's Artistic Director. It is Eva Marie's dream to delight and inspire children to experience, enjoy and participate in the creative performance arts. Over the years PBT has given thousands of tickets to Providence Public schools, free of charge with the help of many generous donors and sponsors.

"[Twas the Night Before Christmas] is a unique, cultural and musical experience for their urban students that remain with them throughout their lifetime."

Alicia M. Jones, Principal, Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School

Auditions for children roles will be held at PBT's Providence Location October 1, 2023. Pre-Registration is required.

Public performances December 15th at 7:30PM and December 16th at 2:00PM

School time performances December 14 and 15th (contact PBT@ProvidenceBallet.com for details about heavily subsidized and free tickets for qualifying local school groups)

Learn more and get tickets at www.ProvidenceBallet.com

@ProvidenceBalletTheatre (Instagram)

About Providence Ballet Theatre



Providence Ballet Theatre (PBT) is the third branch of an organization stemming from the Providence Ballet Inc. school which was founded in 1995 by Eva Marie Pacheco. In 2008, the not-for-profit professional Providence Ballet Theatre made its debut. Since then, performances Twas the Night Before Christmas and the annual Spring Concert, which includes original productions in collaboration with local multimedia artists and original scores by resident composer Tony Lustig including Hansel and Gretal and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This will be PBT's 12th performing season.