Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

The stage is transformed with visions of sugar plums, prancing reindeer, swirling snow, and a magical appearance by jolly St. Nick!

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Providence Ballet Theatre will present Twas the Night Before Christmas on December 14-16, 2023. This year marks the 200th anniversary of this classic poem and PBT is celebrating this milestone by bringing Twas the Night Before Christmas to the stage. Start a new holiday tradition and join us for their holiday performances!

Inspired by Clement Clarke Moore's classic poem, their stage is transformed with visions of sugar plums, prancing reindeer, swirling snow, and a magical appearance by jolly St. Nick! A cast of professional dancers and local children create a fun-filled holiday performance that is perfect for all ages!

"The theater is often where dreams begin, where children become inspired to join in the Arts, '' said Eva Marie Pacheco, PBT's Artistic Director. It is Eva Marie's dream to delight and inspire children to experience, enjoy and participate in the creative performance arts. Over the years PBT has given thousands of tickets to Providence Public schools, free of charge with the help of many generous donors and sponsors.

"[Twas the Night Before Christmas] is a unique, cultural and musical experience for their urban students that remain with them throughout their lifetime."
Alicia M. Jones, Principal, Robert L. Bailey, IV Elementary School

Auditions for children roles will be held at PBT's Providence Location October 1, 2023. Pre-Registration is required.

Public performances December 15th at 7:30PM and December 16th at 2:00PM

School time performances December 14 and 15th (contact PBT@ProvidenceBallet.com for details about heavily subsidized and free tickets for qualifying local school groups)

Learn more and get tickets at www.ProvidenceBallet.com
@ProvidenceBalletTheatre (Instagram)

About Providence Ballet Theatre


Providence Ballet Theatre (PBT) is the third branch of an organization stemming from the Providence Ballet Inc. school which was founded in 1995 by Eva Marie Pacheco. In 2008, the not-for-profit professional Providence Ballet Theatre made its debut. Since then, performances Twas the Night Before Christmas and the annual Spring Concert, which includes original productions in collaboration with local multimedia artists and original scores by resident composer Tony Lustig including Hansel and Gretal and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This will be PBT's 12th performing season.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School hosts the world premiere of Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody: A play-within-a-concert™ by Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Dvořák. Learn more about the concert here!

2
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) kicks off the 2023/2024 theater season with the national tour launch of the long-awaited revival of the legendary Broadway musical, “Funny Girl.”

3
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16 Photo
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16

THE BEACH BOYS will be performing at PPAC on November 16, 2023. Don't miss this iconic band live in concert.

4
SMOKEY - MUSIC & MEMORIES Postponed At Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
SMOKEY - MUSIC & MEMORIES Postponed At Providence Performing Arts Center

'Smokey - Music & Memories' has been postponed to April 13, 2024. Stay updated with the latest news on this exciting musical event.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection Video
Photos & See Alexa Meade's Fifth Avenue Portrait Collection
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer Video
Meet the New Stars of HADESTOWN- Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Video
Flashback: Backstage at THE BOOK OF MORMON with Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love, Sex & the IRS
Arctic Playhouse (10/06-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
Roundabout Productions (9/14-9/24)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
J-DAPA (11/03-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The GroovaLottos @ Doug's House of Harmony
Doug's House of Harmony (9/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Studio Showing of Works in Progress
Newport Contemporary Ballet Studios (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You