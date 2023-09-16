Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of 2216 in Rehearsal

Wilbury Theatre Group's world premiere production of 2216 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT now in rehearsal with Becci Davis, Loraine Guerra, Cedric Lilly, Brianna Rosario, Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, and creator JaMario Stills.

By: Sep. 16, 2023

Wilbury Theatre Group's world premiere production of 2216 THE WORLD PREMIERE OF A GLOBAL EXPERIMENT is now in rehearsal with Becci Davis, Loraine Guerra, Cedric Lilly, Brianna Rosario, Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, and creator JaMario Stills.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

"As a Floridian, it's difficult to watch a government that is actively oppressing marginalized communities," says director and creator of the new piece JaMario Stills. "My collaborators and I hope to bring a voice to what Black and Brown folks are going through with an experimental performance of theater, dance and multimedia installations. The question of how we will upend this fascism today and for future generations will guide our production of 2216."

"We couldn't be more excited to be collaborating with JaMario on this world premiere production," said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "Like all of his work, this piece is extremely collaborative, with an emphasis on community-based ensemble building. The artists we've assembled for this ensemble are among the most talented performance artists working today, and we're thrilled to kick off our new season with this incredible opportunity to support these talented local artists and create a space for art to not just be interpreted, but created from the ground up."

2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment is an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience that weaves together personal narratives, historical truths, and futuristic possibilities. 2216 explores the lives of an ensemble of actors representing nationalities around the globe as they create and reenact a new world doctrine that connects and transcends time, and invites the audience to reflect on their own roles in shaping the groups experience and challenges them to actively participate in a hilarious, and sometimes tragic, ongoing journey.

Single tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group's innovative "All-Access" ticketing model. For tickets and more info visit the link below!

Becci Davis and Lorriane Guerra
Becci Davis and Lorriane Guerra

Cedric Lilly
Cedric Lilly

Becci Davis and Bonnie Jones
Becci Davis and Bonnie Jones

Lorraine Guerra
Lorraine Guerra

JaMario Stills
JaMario Stills

Brianna Rosario and Chingwe Padraig Sullivan
Brianna Rosario and Chingwe Padraig Sullivan




Recommended For You