Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm

Hangmen runs now through November 26.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

All new production photos have been released from the New England premiere of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen at The Gamm. 

It’s 1965, and the death penalty has just been abolished in the U.K. In a small town in northern England, everyone wants to know what Harry Wade, the second-best hangman in the country, has to say about it. As the news breaks, Harry’s pub is overrun with a motley crew of sycophants and a cub reporter hungry for a quote…until attentions turn to Mooney, a smiley, inscrutable visitor with mysterious motives. From Martin McDonagh — award-winning playwright (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Pillowman) and screenwriter (The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) — this dark comedy-mystery is a criminally fun and macabre delight!

Check out the photos below!

Hangmen runs now through Nov. 26 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. 

Photo Credit: Cat Laine

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
David Ensor (James Hennessey), Jack Clarke (Guard), John Cormier (Guard), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry); In doorway: Steven Liebhauser (Doctor), Bruce Kaye (Governor)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
David Ensor (James Hennessey), Jack Clarke (Guard), John Cormier (Guard), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry); In doorway: Steven Liebhauser (Doctor), Bruce Kaye (Governor)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
John Hardin (Peter Mooney), Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry), Bruce Kaye (Arthur), John Cormier (Charles), Jack Clarke (Bill)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Seated: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield); Standing: John Hardin (Peter Mooney)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), John Hardin (Peter Mooney)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Jim O'Brien (Albert Pierrepoint), Steve Kidd (Harry); Background L to R: Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry), Karen Carpenter (Alice)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Bruce Kaye (Arthur), Jim O'Brien ( Albert Pierrepoint), Jack Clarke (Bill); Background L to R: Karen Carpenter (Alice), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Top: Steve Kidd (Harry); Bottom: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield); Background L to R: Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry), Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley), Karen Carpenter (Alice), Bruce Kaye (Arthur)

Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm
Foreground: Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley); Background L to R: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry), Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry)




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Shawmut Design And Construction Completes The Lindemann Performing Arts Center With Brown Photo
Shawmut Design And Construction Completes The Lindemann Performing Arts Center With Brown University

Shawmut Design and Construction completes The Lindemann Performing Arts Center with Brown University, a state-of-the-art facility pushing the boundaries of innovation in performance and artistic experimentation.

2
Grammy-Winning Indigo Girls to Perform With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in Mar Photo
Grammy-Winning Indigo Girls to Perform With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in March

Don't miss the Grammy-winning Indigo Girls as they perform live with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra at the Providence Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 23, 2024. Get your tickets now!

3
BLKS Comes to Burbage Theatre Co Next Month Photo
BLKS Comes to Burbage Theatre Co Next Month

After their critically and popularly acclaimed production of Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, Burbage Theatre Co continues their 12th Season with the RI premiere of Aziza Barnes's BLKS, directed by Burbage Theatre Co resident artist, Catia.

4
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company Photo
Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Contemporary Theater Company

Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) revisits the Prohibition Era with its enchanting, sumptuous production of William Shakespeare’s beloved romantic comedy, ‘Much Ado About Nothing.’

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub Video
Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPIRAL BOUND; Tonight at Joe's Pub
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND Video
Exclusive: Listen to Audra McDonald Perform Scene from Alice Childress' TROUBLE IN MIND
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Video
Behind the Scenes of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
Moulin Rouge! in Rhode Island Moulin Rouge!
Providence Performing Arts Center (12/19-12/31)
Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels in Rhode Island Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
The Good John Proctor in Rhode Island The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
A Christmas Carol in Rhode Island A Christmas Carol
Attleboro Community Theatre (12/01-12/17)
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
Twas the Night Before Christmas in Rhode Island Twas the Night Before Christmas
Roberts Hall - Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
Dance Floor Dialogues in Rhode Island Dance Floor Dialogues
William Riley Hall at The Lindemann Performing Arts Center (11/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You