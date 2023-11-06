Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm

All new production photos have been released from the New England premiere of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen at The Gamm.

It’s 1965, and the death penalty has just been abolished in the U.K. In a small town in northern England, everyone wants to know what Harry Wade, the second-best hangman in the country, has to say about it. As the news breaks, Harry’s pub is overrun with a motley crew of sycophants and a cub reporter hungry for a quote…until attentions turn to Mooney, a smiley, inscrutable visitor with mysterious motives. From Martin McDonagh — award-winning playwright (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Pillowman) and screenwriter (The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) — this dark comedy-mystery is a criminally fun and macabre delight!

Hangmen runs now through Nov. 26 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.