Photos: First Look at the New England Premiere of HANGMEN at the Gamm

All new production photos have been released from the New England premiere of Martin McDonagh's Hangmen at The Gamm.
It’s 1965, and the death penalty has just been abolished in the U.K. In a small town in northern England, everyone wants to know what Harry Wade, the second-best hangman in the country, has to say about it. As the news breaks, Harry’s pub is overrun with a motley crew of sycophants and a cub reporter hungry for a quote…until attentions turn to Mooney, a smiley, inscrutable visitor with mysterious motives. From Martin McDonagh — award-winning playwright (The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Pillowman) and screenwriter (The Banshees of Inisherin; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) — this dark comedy-mystery is a criminally fun and macabre delight!
Check out the photos below!
Hangmen runs now through Nov. 26 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.
Photo Credit: Cat Laine
David Ensor (James Hennessey), Jack Clarke (Guard), John Cormier (Guard), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry); In doorway: Steven Liebhauser (Doctor), Bruce Kaye (Governor)
David Ensor (James Hennessey), Jack Clarke (Guard), John Cormier (Guard), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry); In doorway: Steven Liebhauser (Doctor), Bruce Kaye (Governor)
John Hardin (Peter Mooney), Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley)
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry), Bruce Kaye (Arthur), John Cormier (Charles), Jack Clarke (Bill)
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry)
Seated: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield); Standing: John Hardin (Peter Mooney)
Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), John Hardin (Peter Mooney)
Jim O'Brien (Albert Pierrepoint), Steve Kidd (Harry); Background L to R: Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry), Karen Carpenter (Alice)
Bruce Kaye (Arthur), Jim O'Brien ( Albert Pierrepoint), Jack Clarke (Bill); Background L to R: Karen Carpenter (Alice), Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield)
Top: Steve Kidd (Harry); Bottom: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield); Background L to R: Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry), Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley), Karen Carpenter (Alice), Bruce Kaye (Arthur)
Foreground: Abigail Milnor-Sweetser (Shirley); Background L to R: Gabriel Graetz (Syd Armfield), Steve Kidd (Harry), Steve Liebhauser (Inspector Fry)
