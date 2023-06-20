Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea

From a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King’s inspiring true story.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC Photo 2 SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Tour Comes to PPAC
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea Photo 3 Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea
Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company Photo 4 Review: RED VELVET At Burbage Theatre Company

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through July 8.

Get a first look at photos below!

For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit Click Here, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.

From a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King’s inspiring true story. Featuring unforgettable classics such as “You've Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “You've Lost That Lovin'; Feeling,” this Tony ® and Grammy ® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.
 

Photo credit: Mark Turek

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Monet Sabel

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Monet Sabel (Carole King) and Tim Quartier

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Sylvester McCracken III, Christopher Scurlock, Jonah Nash and Marquez Linder

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Andrew Poston and Alaina Mills

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Kaléa Leverette and the cast

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Monet Sabel

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Meghan Dawson, Cydney Clark , and Kaléa Leverette with Blair Beasley

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Alaina Mills, Andrew Poston, Monet Sabel

Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea
Monet Sabel and Tim Quartier




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Review: Timely, powerful INCIDENT AT VICHY at Head Trick Theatre Photo
Review: Timely, powerful INCIDENT AT VICHY at Head Trick Theatre

Arthur Miller's 1964 drama explores how fascism paralyzed even those who considered resistance; this production at the Head Trick Theatre strips the play to its bones, focuses on the characters, and delivers a visceral punch.

2
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Shines at Theatre By The Sea

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is both a fantastic showcase for the staggering amount of famous songs King and Goffin wrote together, and an interesting look into one of the aspects of the music industry that doesn’t get as much attention–the music factory of the Brill Building in New York. 

3
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE Photo
Chris Distefano Comes To The VETS in November With RIGHT INTENTION, WRONG MOVE

Comedian Chris Distefano brings his Right Intention, Wrong Move Tour to The VETS in Providence on Friday, November 17, 2023.

4
Eddie Bs TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November Photo
Eddie B's TEACHERS ONLY Comedy Tour Comes To The VETS in November

Comedian and teacher Eddie B brings his Teachers Only Comedy Tour to The VETS in Providence on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video Photos & Video: Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Video
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya Video
Watch Mike Faist in the CHALLENGERS Trailer With Zendaya
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond Video
Bowen Yang Teases the WICKED Movies' Doctor Dillamond
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at The Barker Playhouse (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Trinity Repertory Company (5/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Roundabout Productions (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/18-7/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You