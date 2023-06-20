Photos: First Look at BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Theatre By The Sea

From a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King’s inspiring true story.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is currently running at Theatre By The Sea through July 8.
Get a first look at photos below!
For tickets call (401) 782-TKTS (8587), visit Click Here, or visit the box office at 364 Cards Pond Rd., Wakefield, RI.
From a teenage songwriter who grew up in Brooklyn to a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King’s inspiring true story. Featuring unforgettable classics such as “You've Got a Friend,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “Natural Woman,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Up On The Roof,” and “You've Lost That Lovin'; Feeling,” this Tony ® and Grammy ® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember — and a story you'll never forget.
Photo credit: Mark Turek
Monet Sabel (Carole King) and Tim Quartier
Sylvester McCracken III, Christopher Scurlock, Jonah Nash and Marquez Linder
Andrew Poston and Alaina Mills
Kaléa Leverette and the cast
Meghan Dawson, Cydney Clark , and Kaléa Leverette with Blair Beasley
Alaina Mills, Andrew Poston, Monet Sabel
