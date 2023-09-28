Photos: First Look At World Premiere Of 2216 At Wilbury Theatre Group

Wilbury Theatre Group will present the first show of its 2023/24 Season: the world premiere 2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment written and directed by JaMario Stills, recent awardee of a prestigious directing residency with the National Black Theatre.. Performances run September 28 – October 15. Memberships for the 2023/24 Season of Wilbury Theatre Group productions are available now. Single tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s innovative “All-Access” ticketing model. For memberships and tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org

2216: The Remix of a Global Experiment is an immersive and thought-provoking theatrical experience that weaves together personal narratives, historical truths, and futuristic possibilities. 2216 explores the lives of an ensemble of actors representing nationalities around the globe as they create and reenact a new world doctrine that connects and transcends time, and invites the audience to reflect on their own roles in shaping the groups experience and challenges them to actively participate in a hilarious, and sometimes tragic, ongoing journey.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be collaborating with JaMario on this world premiere production,” said Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. “Like all of his work, this piece is extremely collaborative, with an emphasis on community-based ensemble building. The artists we’ve assembled for this ensemble are among the most talented performance artists working today, and we’re thrilled to kick off our new season with this incredible opportunity to support these talented local artists and create a space for art to not just be interpreted, but created from the ground up.”

Creator JaMario Stills adds, “As a Floridian, it’s difficult to watch a government that is actively oppressing marginalized communities. My collaborators and I hope to bring a voice to what Black and Brown folks are going through with an experimental performance of theater, dance and multimedia installations. The question of how we will upend this fascism today and for future generations will guide our production of 2216.”

For tickets and more information, visit www.thewilburygroup.org/22-16