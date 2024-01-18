Photos: First Look At HIR By Taylor Mac At Wilbury Theatre Group

Performances run January 18 – February 4, 2023.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Wilbury Theatre Group presents the professional Rhode Island premiere of Hir by Taylor Mac and directed by Brien Lang from January 18 – February 4, 2023. Check out all new photos below!

Tickets for all performances are $5-$55 through the Wilbury Theatre Group’s innovative “All-Access” ticketing program, and are available at Click Here.

Somewhere in the suburbs, Isaac has returned from the wars to help take care of his ailing father, only to discover a household in revolt. The insurgent: his mom. Liberated from an oppressive marriage, with Isaac’s newly out transgender sibling as her ally, she’s on a crusade to dismantle the patriarchy. But in Taylor Mac’s sly, subversive comedy, annihilating the past doesn’t always free you from it.

MacArthur Genius Award-winner, Taylor Mac is the innovative theater-maker behind A 24-Decade History of Popular Music and Holiday Sauce.  The New York Times calls Hir, “A remarkable, audacious, uproarious black comedy with a daring combination of realism and madcap absurdity.” Vulture adds, “Smart. Dark. Difficult. Deliberately disorienting. If you don’t know whether to laugh or cry at this spectacle, I suspect that’s how Taylor Mac likes it.”

“It’s an honor for us to be bringing Taylor Mac’s work to the stage for our audiences,” says Wilbury Theatre Group’s Artistic Director, Josh Short. “Mac has been hailed as among the greatest performance artists working today, and Hir has all of the biting humor, shock, and surprise that audiences love about Mac’s work, while still challenging the dynamics of family, gender, and identity of today. In the hands of this incredibly talented cast and creative team we’ve assembled, and under the steady hand of Brien Lang, this production is sure to challenge our audiences to reconsider the boundaries of what theater can be in the best ways possible.”

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Erin X. Smithers

Jim O''Brien and Jennifer Mischley

Zach Gibb

Will Molloy

Jennifer Mischley

Jennifer Mischley and Zach Gibb

Zach Gibb and Jim O''Brien

Will Malloy and Zach Gibb

Jim O''Brien, Jennifer Mischley, and Zach Gibb




