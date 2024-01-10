PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day

The event is on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale- Live at 12:30pm
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week Photo 3 19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week
PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day Photo 4 PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day

PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12 are hosting a community blood drive to benefit the Rhode Island Blood Center on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (Valentine’s Day) from 10A to 3P in PPAC’s Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903. PPAC and WPRI 12 invites donors to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts

As a thank you for their time, the first 50 donors will receive a complimentary $10 gift card to PieZoni’s. Free on-street parking will be available for blood donors on Page Street.

The Rhode Island Blood Center provides over 250 units of whole blood and blood components (platelets, red cells and plasma) to local area patients. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. A whole blood donation takes less than an hour, and a single blood donation can help save up to three lives.

“We are looking forward to hosting our fifth community drive in the PPAC Grand Lobby on Valentine’s Day! It is an ideal location for a blood drive, with ample space to accommodate many donors.” said J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, PPAC President and CEO. “We encourage people who are able to donate blood to come down to the theatre that day.”

“The Rhode Island Blood Center’s work is vital and lifesaving,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President / General Manager, WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV. “WPRI 12 is pleased to help get the word out to the community and encourage donors to support the upcoming Valentine’s Day drive at PPAC. None of us ever know when our life or that of someone we love could depend on receiving blood.”

“We appreciate PPAC and WPRI 12 for hosting this community blood drive,” said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager, Rhode Island Blood Center.  “Blood donations assist a variety of people, including people battling cancer, sickle cell anemia and kidney disease, surgical patients and premature infants, among others. It is crucial for the RIBC to maintain safe levels of blood supply for our community year-round to help those in need.”

The RIBC follows a blood donor screening process that is based on Individual Donor Assessment; this process allows more people to be eligible to donate blood. Learn more about donor eligibility via the RIBC’s website at https://www.ribc.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility/



RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentines Day Photo
PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12 are hosting a community blood drive to benefit the Rhode Island Blood Center on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (Valentine’s Day) from 10A to 3P.

2
19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week Photo
19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week

The Contemporary Theater Company is back with its annual theatrical feat, The 24-Hour Play Festival on January 13 at 8 pm. This celebration of creativity and collaboration is a collection of six short plays written, rehearsed and performed in a single day.

3
WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in January Photo
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in January

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre opens the new year with Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? next month. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Rhode Island Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Rhode Island Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's DayPPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day
19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week19th Annual 24-Hour Play Festival Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company Next Week
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in JanuaryWHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? comes to The Gamm Theatre in January
Cotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 LineupCotuit Center for the Arts Adds Three New Shows To Winter 2024 Lineup

Videos

Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway Video
Watch a New Commercial for PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC, Now Open on Broadway
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC on Broadway
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Fantasia's 'Superpower (I)' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
Frames of Mind in Rhode Island Frames of Mind
WaterFire Arts Center (5/16-5/18)
La Cage aux Folles in Rhode Island La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
August Wilson's Fences in Rhode Island August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
Newport Dance Festival in Rhode Island Newport Dance Festival
Great Friends Meeting House (7/17-7/21)
Ain't Too Proud in Rhode Island Ain't Too Proud
Providence Performing Arts Center (1/23-1/28)
La Broa' (Broad Street) in Rhode Island La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Rhode Island Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/14-4/14)
FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song in Rhode Island FirstWorks presents Small Island Big Song
The Strand Ballroom and Theatre (3/15-3/15)
Are the Crayons Quitting? in Rhode Island Are the Crayons Quitting?
Keats Theatre/St. Andrews School (3/22-3/24)
Company in Rhode Island Company
Providence Performing Arts Center (4/23-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You