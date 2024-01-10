PPAC and WPRI 12 Host Community Blood Drive on Valentine's Day

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) and WPRI 12 are hosting a community blood drive to benefit the Rhode Island Blood Center on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 (Valentine’s Day) from 10A to 3P in PPAC’s Grand Lobby at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI, 02903. PPAC and WPRI 12 invites donors to schedule an appointment in advance at ribc.org/arts

As a thank you for their time, the first 50 donors will receive a complimentary $10 gift card to PieZoni’s. Free on-street parking will be available for blood donors on Page Street.

The Rhode Island Blood Center provides over 250 units of whole blood and blood components (platelets, red cells and plasma) to local area patients. Every two seconds, someone needs blood. A whole blood donation takes less than an hour, and a single blood donation can help save up to three lives.

“We are looking forward to hosting our fifth community drive in the PPAC Grand Lobby on Valentine’s Day! It is an ideal location for a blood drive, with ample space to accommodate many donors.” said J.L. “Lynn” Singleton, PPAC President and CEO. “We encourage people who are able to donate blood to come down to the theatre that day.”

“The Rhode Island Blood Center’s work is vital and lifesaving,” said Patrick Wholey, Vice President / General Manager, WPRI 12, FOX Providence, The CW Providence, myRITV. “WPRI 12 is pleased to help get the word out to the community and encourage donors to support the upcoming Valentine’s Day drive at PPAC. None of us ever know when our life or that of someone we love could depend on receiving blood.”

“We appreciate PPAC and WPRI 12 for hosting this community blood drive,” said Glenn Halvarson, Account Manager, Rhode Island Blood Center. “Blood donations assist a variety of people, including people battling cancer, sickle cell anemia and kidney disease, surgical patients and premature infants, among others. It is crucial for the RIBC to maintain safe levels of blood supply for our community year-round to help those in need.”

The RIBC follows a blood donor screening process that is based on Individual Donor Assessment; this process allows more people to be eligible to donate blood. Learn more about donor eligibility via the RIBC’s website at https://www.ribc.org/donate-blood/donor-eligibility/