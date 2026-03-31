OPERATION MINCEMEAT, THE GREAT GATSBY & HELL’S KITCHEN Set for PPAC 2026–2027 Broadway Season

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The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway Season, featuring a mix of new musicals, touring productions, and special engagements. The season will include the national tour launch of OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL, alongside titles such as THE GREAT GATSBY, HELL’S KITCHEN, and THE NOTEBOOK.

The Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series will begin in September, with additional programming presented as part of the Encore Series, including the venue’s first-ever engagement with Cirque du Soleil.

Taco and The White Family Foundation Broadway Series

OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL

September 20–26, 2026 (no performance September 21)

A new musical based on a true World War II espionage operation, following an elaborate British deception plan designed to mislead enemy forces and change the course of the war.

THE GREAT GATSBY

November 3–8, 2026

A musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, charting the rise and fall of Jay Gatsby amid the wealth, excess, and ambition of the Jazz Age.

HELL’S KITCHEN

December 15–20, 2026

Featuring music by Alicia Keys, this musical explores a coming-of-age story set in New York City, centered on identity, ambition, and artistic discovery.

DEATH BECOMES HER

January 26–31, 2027

A stage adaptation of the cult film, blending dark comedy and spectacle in a story about vanity, rivalry, and the pursuit of eternal youth.

THE NOTEBOOK

February 9–14, 2027

Based on the novel and film, this musical tells a decades-spanning love story, exploring memory, devotion, and enduring connection.

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

February 23–28, 2027

A contemporary musical about connection and companionship, following two unlikely individuals navigating loneliness and emotional discovery.

Encore Series

THE BODYGUARD

October 23–25, 2026

A musical adaptation of the film, centered on a pop star and the bodyguard assigned to protect her, featuring a score of well-known hits.

‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… by Cirque du Soleil

November 24–December 6, 2026

A holiday-themed production combining acrobatics, movement, and visual storytelling, marking Cirque du Soleil’s first engagement at PPAC.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

March 9–14, 2027

A musical biography tracing the life and career of Neil Diamond, featuring his catalog of songs and personal story.

JERSEY BOYS

May 11–16, 2027

The musical tells the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, chronicling their rise to fame and the challenges behind the music.

Additional programming will include the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, led by Keith Lockhart, returning for a holiday concert on December 13. The venue will also continue its community engagement initiatives, including education programs and outreach events serving thousands of Rhode Island residents annually.

Subscription Information

Subscription packages for both the Broadway Series and Encore Series are now on sale. Current subscribers may renew their seats through May 22, with new subscriptions and group sales available through the PPAC Box Office.