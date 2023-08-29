MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company in September

What happens to pop culture when civilization crumbles? The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing that question to the stage with Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play by Anne Washburn, running September 8 – 30. It explores how stories survive after an apocalyptic event wipes out most of society and all electric power.

“Mr. Burns takes us through the rebuilding of society by looking at how stories evolve,” says Maggie Cady, the show’s director. “When suddenly things like The Simpsons and the Britney Spears song “Toxic” only exist in our memories, what happens to them? What do these pop culture touchstones mean now and how do they get passed down? That’s what the show is interested in, and I find it truly fascinating.”

The show will start on the theater’s performance patio for the first two acts and move inside the theater for the final act, giving audiences a new experience. The show takes place over a long period of time - Act I is in the midst of a world-changing time in the very near future, Act II takes place seven years later, and Act III jumps 75 years in the future.

“Each Act offers something unique and they chart a decades-long game of telephone with stories and songs,” says Cady. “Homer’s stories like The Odyssey got passed down through oral traditions from generation to generation. In Mr. Burns, Homer Simpson gets the same treatment.”

Act I begins with a group of survivors huddled around a campfire, attempting to recall and recreate the beloved "Cape Feare" episode of The Simpsons. As time progresses, what starts as a simple retelling evolves into an elaborate almost mythological tale, demonstrating the human need for connection and the preservation of our cultural touchstones.

“Honestly, I had never seen a full episode of The Simpsons before I saw this show, so you certainly don’t need to be a Simpsons fan to enjoy it,” says Cady. “There are lots of fun details for folks who do know and love The Simpsons, but just knowing the basics of who the characters are is enough.”

Act III of the show switches gears and becomes a full musical with original music by Michael Friedman and lyrics by Anne Washburn.

“The music is a wonderful mix of refrains from songs that you might know and really heartfelt songs,” says Cady.

The production invites viewers to reflect on themes of memory, survival, and the power of shared narratives, all set against a backdrop of a world forever changed by a cataclysmic event.

“I first saw this show years ago, but I connect with it very differently now,” says Cady. “I spent many nights in 2020 sitting 6 feet away from folks around a fire pit, just like these characters. I’m grateful that the show is ultimately hopeful, even though the subject matter can be heavy at times.”

You can see the show September 8 – 30 at The Contemporary Theater Company. The standard ticket price is $30, but patrons can choose the price that works for them between $10 and $40. For more information, check their website at Click Here.