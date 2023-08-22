Lindsay Stirling Comes to PPAC in December

Electronic violinist, dancer, and artist Lindsey Stirling announced her North American Snow Waltz 2023 tour. In support of her incredibly successful album, Snow Waltz, Stirling will be embarking on a journey across the United States, hitting 20+ cities, including a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30P.

In Providence, tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10A at ppacri.org. Tickets will be available for purchase at the PPAC box office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Monday, August 28 at 10A. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P. Tickets are $30.50 - $130.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

$1 per ticket goes towards Lindsey’s Upside Fund charity, which has helped relieve over $5 Million in medical debt. Tickets, including various VIP Packages with access to exclusive merch and meet & greet, are available as well at www.lindseystirling.com.

Stirling’s unique interpretation of beautifully nostalgic holiday music will be more dynamic than ever. Consequence says, “the violinist has become a fixture of Christmastime concerts with her combination of cutting-edge performances that include dance, trapeze, lyra, and aerial work along with her signature genre-bending, amped-up orchestrations.”

Last year, Stirling released her enchanting Christmas album, Snow Waltz via Concord Records. As Popdust puts it, “Lindsey Stirling refuses to make a boring holiday album.” All throughout Snow Waltz, Stirling matches the stunning complexity of her arrangements with warmly effusive energy. The album features whimsical twists on Christmas classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls,” “Joy To The World,” "O Holy Night,” in addition to originals like “Snow Waltz” and “Ice Storm.”

Lindsey Stirling shares: “I always love touring, but touring at Christmas is my absolute favorite and I think this year’s Christmas show is going to be the best one yet!”

Stirling’s live performance is a force to be reckoned with. Her co-headlining tour with Evanescence was named one of Live Nation’s best-selling amphitheater tours of 2018. Stirling has sold over one million tickets on her tours and sold over 15k tickets for her live streamed Christmas special in 2021, which was seen by over 100,000 people.