Judith Lynn Stillman to Present REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE AND RENEWAL

Judith Lynn Stillman, Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, serves as the Artistic Director, pianist, and curator of "REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE and RENEWAL: Genocide Awareness Through the Arts," a multidisciplinary program embracing the music, art, spoken word, and dance of four extraordinary and resilient cultures that have faced the scourge of genocide.

The event takes place during Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, on Sunday, April 28th at 2:30 pm at Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Providence, RI.

Ms. Stillman has brought together 15 diverse multinational artists for a tour-de-force collaboration "to raise awareness about, and in condemnation of, the atrocity of genocide; to remember and honor those who were lost as a result of the inhumanity of humans to other humans; and to celebrate the resilience and fortitude of survivors, peoples, and cultures," says Stillman.

Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month is commemorated in April. April was chosen because this month encompasses many significant dates in the history of genocide. These include the beginnings of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the Armenian Genocide, the Cambodian Genocide, and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazi regime/the Holocaust. The 20th Century is often referred to as the "Century of Genocide." Tragically, this trend has continued into the 21st Century.

The historic program includes:

Renowned Cambodian Pinpeat musician Song Heng - a survivor of the Cambodian Genocide - and his grandchildren, in a performance of traditional Cambodian music

Cambodian-American sculptor Alex Tum, a Rhode Island College student and a rising star in the art world

Celebrated Armenian-American soprano Anush Avetisyan and venerated Armenian violinist Nuné Melik performing iconic Armenian classical and folk music.

Armenian painter Mher Khachatryan will create a work of art live on stage during the musical performances

Collaborative musical pieces in remembrance of the Holocaust with Rhode Island Philharmonic musicians Ian Greitzer and Willine Thoe

Rwandan poetry written by Haki Madhubuti, founder of the oldest independent black publishing house

And the world premiere of an original multidisciplinary work by Judith Lynn Stillman - "We Have No More Tears" - based upon a traditional Rwandan folk melody, featuring African dance specialist and choreographer Shani Collins-Achille, narrator and steel pan virtuoso Becky Bass, vocals by Anush Avetisyan, the Silk Rhode Singers, and Rhode Island College student, alumni, and faculty musicians Michael Laurendeau, Bryan Round, Joe Bentley, Michael De Quattro, and Judith Lynn Stillman.

Judith Lynn Stillman, an artistic visionary who uses her art to "give voice to the voiceless," is reputed for her "true genius" as she leads audiences "on a journey through pain and loss, toward healing, solidarity, and hope. Stillman reaches for the stars and succeeds brilliantly in transporting us through darkness toward life and growth." (The Armenian Weekly)

JUDITH LYNN STILLMAN'S "REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE AND RENEWAL"

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2:30 pm

Rhode Island College - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts

Admission free. Pre-registration required. (Donations welcome at the door)

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remembrance-resilience-and-renewal-genocide-awareness-through-the-arts-tickets-70464000622