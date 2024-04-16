Judith Lynn Stillman to Present REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE AND RENEWAL

The event features music, art, spoken word, and dance from cultures that have faced genocide, aiming to raise awareness and honor survivors.
Judith Lynn Stillman, Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, serves as the Artistic Director, pianist, and curator of "REMEMBRANCE, RESILIENCE and RENEWAL: Genocide Awareness Through the Arts," a multidisciplinary program embracing the music, art, spoken word, and dance of four extraordinary and resilient cultures that have faced the scourge of genocide.
The event takes place during Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month, on Sunday, April 28th at 2:30 pm at Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Providence, RI.
Ms. Stillman has brought together 15 diverse multinational artists for a tour-de-force collaboration "to raise awareness about, and in condemnation of, the atrocity of genocide; to remember and honor those who were lost as a result of the inhumanity of humans to other humans; and to celebrate the resilience and fortitude of survivors, peoples, and cultures," says Stillman.
Genocide Awareness and Prevention Month is commemorated in April. April was chosen because this month encompasses many significant dates in the history of genocide. These include the beginnings of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, the Armenian Genocide, the Cambodian Genocide, and the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against the Nazi regime/the Holocaust. The 20th Century is often referred to as the "Century of Genocide." Tragically, this trend has continued into the 21st Century.
The historic program includes:
Judith Lynn Stillman, an artistic visionary who uses her art to "give voice to the voiceless," is reputed for her "true genius" as she leads audiences "on a journey through pain and loss, toward healing, solidarity, and hope. Stillman reaches for the stars and succeeds brilliantly in transporting us through darkness toward life and growth." (The Armenian Weekly)
Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 2:30 pm
Rhode Island College - Sapinsley Hall - Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts
Admission free. Pre-registration required. (Donations welcome at the door)
Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remembrance-resilience-and-renewal-genocide-awareness-through-the-arts-tickets-70464000622
