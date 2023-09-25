HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19

Get ready to have your mind blown and your funny bone tickled like never before.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

HOW DID THIS GET MADE? LIVE! Comes To The VETS October 19

Join the How Did This Get Made community and immerse yourself in the realm of cinematic train wrecks. The live show based on the podcast that defies expectations and guarantees a one-of-a-kind experience is coming to The VETS in Providence on Thursday, October 19. Tickets are on sale Friday and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com or by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787). Get ready to have your mind blown and your funny bone tickled like never before.

 

 

Get ready to dive into the depths of cinematic absurdity with the podcast that celebrates the best of the worst: How Did This Get Made. Join the dynamic trio of Paul Scheer, Jason Mantzoukas, and June Diane Raphael as they expertly dissect and hilariously roast some of the most mind-boggling movies ever made.

 

With a combined resume that includes hit shows like The League, Black Monday, Brooklyn 99, Grace & Frankie, and Long Shot, these hosts bring their comedic genius to every episode of How Did This Get Made. Together with their funniest friends, they subject themselves to a cinematic nightmare, leaving no ridiculous plot twist or cringe-worthy dialogue unturned.

 

It's no wonder that How Did This Get Made is consistently ranked among the top 10 most downloaded comedy podcasts. This multi-award-winning show took home the prestigious 2022 Ambie Winner for Best Comedy Podcast and was crowned iHeart Radio's Best TV & Film Podcast.

 

But How Did This Get Made doesn't stop at audio entertainment. Brace yourself for an unparalleled live experience that has captivated sold-out audiences across the country. During the live episodes, you become part of the action, engaging with the hosts through questions, spontaneously creating uproarious songs for segments, and witnessing unforgettable clips that can only be described as one-of-a-kind.

 

From the hilariously absurd Drop Dead Fred to the adrenaline-fueled chaos of the entire Fast and Furious franchise, How Did This Get Made fearlessly deconstructs and mercilessly mocks the most epically bad films ever created. It's a rollercoaster ride of laughter, astonishment, and shared disbelief that you won't find anywhere else.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season Photo
Providence Ballet Theatre to Present TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS This Holiday Season

Providence Ballet Theatre will present 'Twas the Night Before Christmas' in celebration of the poem's 200th anniversary. Join us for a magical holiday performance filled with festive cheer and enchanting visuals.

2
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School Hosts World Premiere of DVORAK: A BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School hosts the world premiere of Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody: A play-within-a-concert™ by Rhode Island College’s Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman, pianist, with Friends from the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring Fred Sullivan, Jr. as Dvořák. Learn more about the concert here!

3
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center Photo
Review: FUNNY GIRL at Providence Performing Arts Center

Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) kicks off the 2023/2024 theater season with the national tour launch of the long-awaited revival of the legendary Broadway musical, “Funny Girl.”

4
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16 Photo
The Beach Boys To Appear At The Providence Performing Arts Center, November 16

THE BEACH BOYS will be performing at PPAC on November 16, 2023. Don't miss this iconic band live in concert.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twas the Night Before Christmas!
Roberts Hall, Rhode Island College (12/15-12/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chashmay.Pk
Sunglasses Price in Pakistan (8/08-8/08)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Into The Breeches
The Players at Barker (9/22-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# School of Rock: The Musical
J-DAPA (11/03-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You