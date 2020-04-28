Epic Launches New Instagram Series ALL DONE UP WITH STEPHANIE TRAVERSA

Epic Theatre Company is excited to launch a new Instagram series this Sunday, May 3rd at 7pm featuring Epic regular actress and make-up maven Stephanie Traversa. "All Done Up with Stephanie Traversa" will feature the fun and fabulous actress walking viewers through theatrical make-up tutorials with the goal of having fun while staying home.

"Most of us have gotten pretty used to sweatpants culture," says Epic Theatre Company Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "But you also see more and more people heading to social media to share tips and tricks for transforming yourself in some really creative ways. As Epic expands our digital programming even further with more original content for Instagram, we're excited to partner with Steph for an original new series of short videos where Steph will create some truly over-the-top looks in a way that's easy and approachable."

"All Done Up with Stephanie Traversa" joins Epic's original slate of programming on Instagram that includes "Epic Moms with Megan Ruggiero" and "Checking In with Angelique Dina." Epic also features Instagram take-overs every Wednesday with its General Manager and Resident Photographer Samantha Gaus.

More original content will be premiering in the weeks to come, and can be found on Instagram @EpicTheatreCo or by going to www.EpicTheatreRI.org for more information.







