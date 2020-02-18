Epic Brings THE MOORS To March

Epic Theatre Company is ecstatic to bring Jen Silverman's "The Moors" to Theatre 82 this March in a dark and alluring production directed by Vince Petronio (Wolf Hall) and featuring Epic favorites Kerry Giorgi, Stephanie Traversa, Alexis Ingram, Vanessa Paige, Rico Lanni, and Katie Westgate.

The Moors is a fantastical riff on a world similar to one found in a Brontë novel, but with a modern and surreal twist. It centers around two sisters and their dog who introduce a new governess into their stately home, only to have her presence disrupt their lives in ways they never could have imagined. Meanwhile, a tragic encounter with a moor-hen has their dog asking big questions of his own. This wild and wonderful story from one of America's hottest young playwrights is a blast of fresh air straight from the sharpest of imaginations.

"Jen Silverman has one of my favorite minds in the theater," says Kevin Broccoli, Epic Artistic Director, "When I read The Moors, it was like nothing I had ever encountered, with so many brilliant references to the style it borrows from while reinventing it along the way. It also offers a treasure trove of great characters and enough surprises to shock even the savviest of theater audiences."

Jen Silverman's The Moors directed by Vince Petronio runs at Theatre 82 in Cranston, RI from March 6th - 21st. For more information, go www.EpicTheatreRI.org.





