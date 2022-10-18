Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brown/Trinity Rep Present SOUL TAPES

Directed by Stills, this production runs from November 10 through 20.

Register for Rhode Island News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Brown/Trinity Rep Present SOUL TAPES

The Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing present the brand-new play Soul Tapes, written by directing student JaMario Stills, adapted from Will Johnson's lecture "The Soul Tapes of Black Folks." Directed by Stills, this production runs from November 10 through 20 at the Pell Chafee Performance Center on 87 Empire St. in Providence. General admission is $15 with discounted prices for seniors and students. Tickets will go on sale soon and can be purchased at Trinity Rep's ticket office, by phone at (401) 351-4242, or online at trinityrep.com/soultapes.

ABOUT THE PLAY 

In 2105, soul musician Taji and filmmaker Siya bond over their shared love of vintage media: cassette tapes, film reels, and the public access television show "Beautiful Black Brilliance," featuring a record store owner named Genesis Jones. But when Taji and Siya's relationship is challenged by a tempting celestial force, Genesis, a sage and ancestor, guides them through a series of surprising revelations that help illuminate their path. Soul Tapes explores the challenges of when shared visions are tested by individual pursuits.

"Soul Tapes has been revealing itself to me since we started working on it this summer," director JaMario Stills said. "The piece has called for a leap into imagining Black life 100 years into the future. Mixing digital and musical composition into a theatrical narrative has been an enlightening experience for us."

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM 

JaMario Stills (he/him) is a multidisciplinary artist and producer from Jacksonville, Florida. He received his BFA in acting from The Juilliard School and studied screenwriting and scenography at the Rhode Island School of Design He is currently an MFA in Directing candidate ('23) at Brown University/Trinity Rep. As a professional actor he has performed at The McCarter Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and The Brooklyn Academy of Music. Stills has directed at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall, The Museum of Contemporary Art, Jacksonville as year-long resident artist, and as a performance curator for Art Republic. His work as a creative entrepreneur has been featured in Innovate Jax.

Stills will serve as Soul Tapes's director, co-writer, and costume designer, working alongside Will Johnson (music composer, and video imagery designer), Sara Ossana (scenographer and creative producer), Ebony Burton (lighting designer), Anne Drummond (sound designer), SeifAllah Salotto-Cristobal (projection designer), and Lisa Biggs and Cloteal Horne (dramaturgs). The cast of this production includes Stills and Johnson as well as Brown/Trinity Rep actor JaQuan Malik Jones and guest artist Angelique Dina.

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Programs provide a three-year professional training program under the auspices of an Ivy League university and Rhode Island's Tony Award-winning theater company. Brown University's Department of Theater and Performance Studies is internationally recognized for the quality of its faculty and instruction. Trinity Rep, with its deep tradition of resident artists, provides powerful artistic assets and creates a firm foundation for a new generation of theater artists. 



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVENThe Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents OLGA KERN PLAYS BEETHOVEN
October 17, 2022

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents TACO Classical Series concert, Olga Kern Plays Beethoven, on Saturday, November 12th at 8:00pm at The VETS, Providence.
Tickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts CenterTickets To Go On Sale Friday for THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at the Providence Performing Arts Center
October 12, 2022

The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, will travel to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30P this holiday season while celebrating the show’s 10th season.
26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?26 Providence Community Members To Appear With Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company In WHAT PROBLEM?
October 12, 2022

FirstWorks and Brown Arts Institute at Brown University announced community participants and public engagement events surrounding an artist residency with Bill T. Jones. The co-presented residency culminates in a performance of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's 'What Problem?' at The VETS on Friday, November 4, 2022.
The VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat InstallationThe VETS Announces The Completion Of The Theatre's New Seat Installation
October 12, 2022

The VETS welcomes back audiences for its 2022-2023 season with all new seats in the main hall. The theatre's transformation was completed over the summer after removing and replacing the existing 72-year-old seats.
LA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium TheatreLA SURVIVANCE: Celebrating French Canadian Heritage Comes to Stadium Theatre
October 12, 2022

La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage will be presented at The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, Woonsocket RI 02895 on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at 5:00 pm. La Survivance: An Evening Celebrating French Canadian Heritage promises a night filled with original dance and live music celebrating the vibrant Franco-American history in the Blackstone Valley.