A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and More Set for The Gamm Theatre 2026–2027 Season

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The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) has announced the five works that will make up its 2026-27 subscription and membership season. They include works by two of the modern theater's greatest minds, in conversation with a pair of fresh contemporary voices sharing stories about how we live both in our own backyards and across continents. For the first time in more than a decade, the season also includes a homegrown world premiere adapted from a work by one of America's most daring novelists.

Separate from the Season 42 subscription season, and back by popular demand, the theater will reprise a holiday time staging of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry from the classic film. The redemptive story of George Bailey and the town of Bedford Falls will once again be told as a 1940s radio broadcast with vintage commercials, live sound effects, and theatrical magic.

“Our audiences, and our season subscribers in particular, have made it clear that they have an appetite for storytelling that is wide-ranging and affords them a new experience every time they take their seats. They believe in the power of theater and its live, in-the-moment intensity. This season is for them,” said Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella.

“We start with two plays that speak to each other across decades: Ronan Noone's one-man contemporary knockout The Smuggler and Arthur Miller's mid-century masterwork A View from the Bridge. From the docks of 1950s Brooklyn to a fictionalized Martha's Vineyard of today, Noone's and Miller's characters struggle with what it means to be and become ‘American.' In the new year, a great American novella comes to our stage in a world premiere adaptation of Helen DeWitt's brilliant The English Understand Wool. More extraordinary writing follows with Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, the late, great Tom Stoppard's hilarious and absurd worm's eye view of Hamlet. Finally, we close the season with Melinda Lopez' Sonia Flew. This lyrical, gorgeous tale about revolution, escape and the steep price of freedom is another panel in the ever-evolving American quilt.”

Season 42 subscription packages and memberships are on sale to the general public starting May 6. Subscription prices range from $225-$325, with discounts for seniors, students, and groups of 8 or more. Subscribers and members pay just $50 per ticket (reg. $65) for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

﻿Single tickets will be available on a rolling basis throughout the season starting in July. Family packages of 4 tickets for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play will be available at a discount price of $200 for the general public. Information at gammtheatre.org/season42 or 401-723-4266.

SEASON 42 AT A GLANCE

THE SMUGGLER by Ronan Noone | SEP-OCT 2026

I am / An Ameri-kan / I may not sound like it / But I am﻿

A lone Irishman takes the stage and begins to spin a tale that's equal parts confession, comedy, and cautionary tale. Recently arrived on the fictional island of Amity, Massachusetts, Tim Finnegan shares the winding path that brought him here—through heartbreak, bad decisions, and a few too many pints. What begins as a charming yarn slowly deepens into something far more dangerous as buried truths emerge and the night barrels toward an unforgettable ending. By turns hilarious, gripping, and shocking, The Smuggler is a solo thriller told completely in rhymed verse that proves the best storytellers often have the most to hide.

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE by Arthur Miller | NOV 2026

Just remember, kid, you can quicker get back a million dollars that was stolen than a word that you gave away.﻿

On the Brooklyn waterfront, longshoreman Eddie Carbone lives by a strict code of loyalty, family, and respect. But when two undocumented cousins arrive from Sicily seeking work, Eddie's tightly controlled world begins to unravel. His growing obsession with his niece Catherine sets off a chain reaction of suspicion, betrayal, and devastating consequences. In one of the most powerful tragedies of the American stage, Miller lays bare the destructive force of jealousy and pride.

THE ENGLISH UNDERSTAND WOOL ﻿

﻿adapted by Tony Estrella from the novella by Helen DeWitt| JAN-FEB 2027

It is good for one to be reminded of the depths of idiocy to which one can sink even when, especially when… one means well.﻿

Marguerite is a mystery. Even to herself. Only 17 years old but mature well beyond her years, she has lived a rarefied, cosmopolitan life where everything from art to business is done to the highest standard. She has been raised by Maman and Daddy to expect only the best—and to avoid “mauvais ton” (bad taste…) at all costs. In her world one masters the piano, excels at bridge, buys wool in the Hebrides and linen in Ireland, has it tailored on Savile Row and crafted by a Thai seamstress in Paris. But when a sudden reversal of fortune shatters her sheltered existence, Marguerite must fend for herself in a cut-throat world that plays by very different rules.

ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD by Tom Stoppard | MAR-APR 2027

Look on every exit as being an entrance somewhere else.﻿

In this enduring comic masterpiece, two minor (but mighty) characters from Shakespeare's Hamlet suddenly find themselves at the center of the action and completely out of their depth. Summoned to the Danish court with little explanation but to “glean what afflicts” their friend the prince, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern struggle to make sense of their strange circumstances, including a traveling troupe of dissolute actors, and the unsettling feeling that their fates may already be sealed. Brilliantly absurd and endlessly inventive, Stoppard's modern classic is a hilarious and philosophical romp through Shakespeare's world that turns existential dread into theatrical delight.

SONIA FLEW by Melinda Lopez | APR-MAY 2027

And I said, I do not forgive you, I will never forgive you. You have broken my heart. ﻿

Sonia has built a comfortable life in Minnesota — devoted husband, loving children, and a carefully guarded past. But when her son decides to enlist in the military immediately post 9/11, memories she has long buried begin to resurface. As a teenager, Sonia was forced to flee Cuba during the revolution, leaving behind the family she adored. Spanning 40 years, the story traces one family's journey through exile, loss, and reconciliation. Both sweeping and intimate, Sonia Flew examines the steep price of freedom and the complicated meaning of home.

Plays and dates are subject to change.

More on The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre Recent Articles A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and More Set for The Gamm Theatre 2026–2027 Season 4/2/2026