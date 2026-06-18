13 THE MUSICAL to Open at Narrows Center for the Arts in Fall River

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Little Theatre of Fall River will present a Youth Workshop production of13, a musical by Jason Robert Brown, opening on June 19 at Narrows Center for the Arts. Performances will take place on Friday, June 19th and Saturday, June 20th.

Little Theatre's Youth Workshop aim is to provide a platform for young individuals to explore their passion for performing arts, while also instilling valuable life skills such as teamwork, communication, and self-confidence. Through our annual Youth Workshop, we offer participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of theater production, working alongside experienced actors, directors, and fellow aspiring actors. 13 is a special presentation of LTFR's Youth Workshop at Narrows Center for the Arts. This show is a bit different than our traditional Youth Workshop because it features teens only. We are lucky to have incredibly talented kids in this age group who are often not the right fit for 'kid' roles but can't pass as an adult yet. It is exciting to be able to feature them.

Evan Goldman is plucked from his fast-paced, preteen New York City life and plopped into a sleepy Indiana town following his parents' divorce. Surrounded by an array of simpleminded middle school students, he needs to establish his place in the popularity pecking order. Can he situate himself on a comfortable link of the food chain... or will he dangle at the end with the outcasts?

Geek. Poser. Jock. Beauty Queen. Wannabe. These are the labels that can last a lifetime. With an unforgettable rock score from Tony Award-winning composer, Jason Robert Brown, (Parade, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County) 13 is a musical about fitting in - and standing out.

Composed of a precocious cast, no character in 13 is older than the show's title, making it wonderful for theatre companies that feature young artists. The cast is comprised entirely of teenagers, but the stories that come to life here are ageless, the emotions they explore timeless, and the laughter and the memories they provide priceless. It is the quintessential adolescent experience in musical form. Audiences can expect a show that has heart and humor and some pretty great songs as well.

13 is Directed by Erin Murphy, with Music Direction by Stefanie LaFontaine, and Choreography by Elle Gendreau and Erin Murphy

The cast includes: Brandon Lopes as Evan, Claire Cote as Patrice, Nicholas Faria as Archie, Stella Martins as Lucy, Lucas Pereira as Brett, Harper Harrison as Kendra, Sasha Hunicke as Cassie, Paige Monast as Charlotte, Avery Stelmach as Molly, Gage Pettey as Malcolm, Jack Nylin as Eddie, Lillian Peters as Richie, and Holly Borges as Simon. The ensemble includes: Brooke Botelho, Madelyn Boucher, Sydney Braga, Gabby Costa, Claire Gauvin, Madelyn Louro, Trinidad Nogues, Ella Reno, Calee Soares

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