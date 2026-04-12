Thursday Farrar Joins Cast of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at PlayMakers Repertory Company

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PlayMakers Repertory Company, the professional theatre in residence at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, announced that acclaimed stage and screen actor Thursday Farrar will appear as Clairee Belcher in its upcoming production of Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling.

Directed by Lisa Rothe, the production features a distinguished ensemble, including television and film actor Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue, Grey's Anatomy, Shameless, among others). Steel Magnolias, a beloved American classic, centers on the lives, friendships, and resilience of a group of women in a small Southern town, blending humor, wit, and emotional depth.

Farrar, whose extensive credits span Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, and television, brings her signature intelligence, warmth, and comedic precision to the role of Clairee, one of the play's most iconic and sharp-tongued characters.

Performances will run April 8 through April 26, 2026, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.