PlayMakers Repertory Company Presents the Regional Premiere of YOGA PLAY by Dipika Guha

PlayMakers Repertory Company presents the regional premiere of "Yoga Play," a comedy by Dipika Guha that asks the question, what is the personal cost of enlightenment and identity, in a world that commodifies both? The production runs from February 23 to March 13, 2022 and is directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh in her Paul Green Theatre stage directorial debut.

"I've been a fan of Dipika's for several years, both as a writer for the stage and for television shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and have been waiting for the right moment to produce one of her smart, timely plays," said Vivienne Benesch, PlayMakers Producing Artistic Director. "Working in the space of live, in-person theatre right now is still a big challenge. I am so grateful for director Pirronne Yousefzadeh's vision and our dedicated, hardworking company of artists and artisans who do this work because they know the arts can bring us back together and help us find common ground. 'Yoga Play' is my favorite kind of comedy. It delights while it provokes a bit of introspection-and a lot of conversation-on your way out of the theatre."

"Yoga Play" invites us behind the scenes at Jojomon, an apparel giant whose reputation these days isn't as sterling at the fit of their bestselling yoga pants. CEO Joan has a plan to save the company - and her career - but it's super risky and requires her team to sell more than a bit of spandex. This biting, bubbly comedy explores the search for enlightenment in a world that is determined to sell it.

"I was excited to direct at Playmakers because Vivienne expressed such enthusiasm and support for my anti-racist vision for theatre," said Yousefzadeh. "A long-time friend and collaborator of Dipika's, I've been eager to direct 'Yoga Play' for some time, and find its interrogation of cultural appropriation particularly timely, hilarious, and incisive. It is imperative to me that we normalize centering Global Majority narratives as an essential part of the theatrical canon and the fabric of the American story, and it's exciting to see Playmakers take steps in that direction."

"Yoga Play" is on stage at PlayMakers February 23 to March 13, 2022. A streamed recording of this production is currently planned for March 2022.

Since March 2020, PlayMakers' priorities have been the health and safety of patrons, artists, and staff, and giving its Company the chance to return to work safely, following all state, industry, and University safety guidelines.

All performances of "Yoga Play" will have a 350-person audience capacity, plus SIX socially distanced seating performances.

All patrons must provide proof of COVID vaccination, or results of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of a performance.

Masks must be worn at all times inside the Joan H. Gillings Center for Dramatic Art.

"Yoga Play" marks the PlayMakers debut of Naren Weiss ("Letters of Suresh" at Second Stage Off-Broadway), and the return of Mia Pinero ("My Fair Lady" and "West Side Story" on Broadway). The production also features Sergio Mauritz Ang ("The Skin of Our Teeth," "Julius Caesar"), Jeffrey Blair Cornell ("The Skin of Our Teeth," "Julius Caesar"), and Julia Gibson ("The Cake," "Ragtime").

The Creative Team of "Yoga Play" includes: Pirronne Yousefzadesh (Director; PlayMakers debut; Producing Artistic Director, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Jan Chambers (Scenic Designer; "The Cake," "Julius Caesar"), Lux Haac (Costume Designer; "Ragtime"), Cecilia R. Durbin (Lighting Designer; "Sense and Sensibility," "Love Alone"), Christopher Darbassie (Sound Designer/Composer; PlayMakers debut); Hana Kim (Projection Designer; PlayMakers debut); Erin Teachman (Video Supervisor; Mark Perry (Dramaturg; "The Crucible," "Metamorphoses"), and Charles K. Bayang (Stage Manager; "The Christians," "Into the Woods").

This play is rated PG-13; we encourage patrons to use their own discretion in determining the age appropriateness of the material. Please contact our Box Office for more details.

