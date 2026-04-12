Opera House Theatre Company Announces Full Cast for GYPSY, Starring NaTasha Yvette Williams

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Opera House Theatre Company announced the full cast for its summer production of Gypsy, running June 18-28 at Thalian Hall.

The production will feature the previously announced Grammy-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway actress NaTasha Yvette Williams in the iconic role of Mama Rose.

Williams recently concluded her run on Broadway as Madame Morrible in Wicked and earned a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot, for which she also received a Grammy Award as a principal vocalist on the show's Grammy Award-winning cast album. A Fayetteville native, Williams returns to OHTC following her acclaimed performance as Linda Loman in Death of a Salesman in 2024.

Joining Williams in the principal cast are Fracaswell Hyman as Herbie, Anne-Sophie Hill as Louise, Bianca Shaw as Dainty June, Liam O'Toole as Tulsa, Jennifer Frankel as Mazeppa, Heather Setzler as Tessie Tura, Mennelly as Electra, Julia Massey as Baby June, and Victoria Jackson as Baby Louise.

Additional company members include Camilla Andujar-Busch, Hadley Ayers, Zac Baker, Clifton Ballard, Owen Bartholdson, Emma Bogan, Casey Burton, Madelyn Gilbert, Mason Gilbert, Tessa Hardison, Anthony Lawson, John Markas, Enzo Mclawhorn, Jake Miller, Charlie Mottram, Lily Rowan, Valery Saenz-Rodriguez, Rhon Saunders, Sadler Selby, Nick Steigerwald, Jake Brenden Taylor, Stephanie White Tucker, Jorja Wells, and Maria-Luisa Winslow.

Often regarded as one of the greatest American musicals ever written, Gypsy features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents. Inspired by the memoirs of famed burlesque performer Gypsy Rose Lee, the musical tells the unforgettable story of an ambitious stage mother determined to make her daughters stars, delivering some of Broadway's most beloved songs, including "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," and "Rose's Turn."

The production is directed by Suellen Yates, with choreography by Bradley Barefoot, music direction by Bryan Underwood, and stage management by Lily Nicole. Together, this creative team leads a talented group of designers, technicians, and volunteers bringing this production to life at Thalian Hall.