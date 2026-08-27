OEDIPUS: KING/COLONUS to Open PlayMakers Repertory Company 50th Season
The lineup includes Our Town and Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous.
PlayMakers Repertory Company at UNC-Chapel Hill will open its 50th season Sept. 9 with the world premiere of "Oedipus: King/Colonus," adapted and directed by Carey Perloff. The 2026-27 lineup pairs classic favorites with new works and fresh adaptations and marks the company's first full season in its newly upgraded theater spaces.
Benesch is available for interviews about the anniversary season and individual productions.
The season lineup includes:
Oedipus: King/Colonus (Sept. 9 – 27)
Experience Sophocles' epic trilogy brought to life in a sweeping tale of fate, prophecy, and reckoning. This fresh adaptation breathes life into the ancient tale of a king's search for truth—and the devastating consequences of what he finds.
Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous (Oct. 14 – Nov 1)
When retired actress Anna Campbell plans her career-defining comeback to the stage, she discovers she's being replaced with an ambitious young woman with a questionable background. This razor-sharp comedy explores generational tensions, friendship, and how art has a life of its own.
Our Town (Nov. 18 – Dec. 6)
In the small town of Grover's Corners, ordinary moments reveal extraordinary beauty. Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning “Our Town” is a heartfelt, timeless portrait of love, family, and the fleeting nature of life, reminding us to cherish the here and now.
The Piano Lesson (Jan. 27 – Feb. 14)
In 1936, a brother and sister clash over a priceless heirloom piano chronicling their family's legacy. Sell it for land, or preserve it as history? August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama explores heritage, identity, and the cost of moving forward when the past refuses to stay silent.
John Proctor is the Villain (March 3 – 21)
As five teenage girls in a small southern town study “The Crucible,” they start to challenge not only the literary classic, but the power dynamics at work in and out of the classroom. Having recently taken Broadway by storm, this electrifying, funny, and urgent play rattles our assumptions on heroes, villains, and what truth to believe in.
The 39 Steps (April 7 – 25)
Mix a Hitchcock thriller with madcap theatrical flair, and you get “The 39 Steps.” In this beloved tour de force, a mysterious murder launches Richard Hannay on a whirlwind spy adventure. Four actors play over 50 roles in this wildly inventive, laugh-out-loud comedy that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Tickets: Discounts, include student tickets starting at $10 and 15% off for UNC faculty and staff.
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Hadestown
DPAC (3/05-3/07)
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MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts (9/22-9/27)
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The Phantom of the Opera
DPAC (5/26-6/06)
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Shadow Amok Time (An immersive, story driven, horror event)
Snow Camp Outdoor Theatre (10/15-10/17)
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White Christmas
Temple Theatre (12/03-12/20)
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War Bonds
Temple Theatre (2/04-2/07)
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Maybe Happy Ending
DPAC (10/13-10/18)
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ONCE
Burning Coal Theatre (8/13-8/30)
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Buena Vista Social Club
DPAC (9/22-9/27)
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Disney's Frozen
Studio 1 (9/11-9/27)