DPAC Celebrates 15th Birthday as a Top Theater Venue in Durham

Today, DPAC celebrates its 15th Birthday as one of the nation's top theaters. In its first 15 years of operations, DPAC has hosted more than 2,900 events and welcomed over six million guests.
“DPAC has certainly exceeded all expectations, and I cannot thank enough the visionary leaders that helped make this wonderful theater a reality, including Patrick Baker, Bill Bell, Alan DeLisle, Jim Goodman, Mike Hill, Bill Kalkhof, Phil Szostak, and Tallman Trask. Thanks to their dedication and fortitude, the power and magic of live entertainment will forever light up the stage at DPAC.” said Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC.
DPAC is known for presenting spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds. Under the direction of the successful theater operators Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), DPAC has hosted more than 1,300 sellout performances since opening in 2008. DPAC also is home to one of the most successful Broadway subscription series in the country, with over 17,000 members.
“It has been incredible to witness the growth and success that DPAC continues to achieve. All of us at Nederlander are proud to be a part of the important public/private partnership that has genuinely served Durham and the greater Triangle area. DPAC has set the national example of how the right public/private partnerships can serve their communities and advance the cultural life of our nation's great cities,” said Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization, one of the world's largest theater owners and one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America.
Live Broadway performances have topped DPAC's list of best-selling events every year since 2008. DPAC's signature series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, brings the biggest shows directly from New York to the Triangle. Three of Broadway's biggest blockbusters, Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King, and WICKED remain among the top-grossing Broadway shows in DPAC's 15-year history.
Date
1.
Hamilton
November 6 – December 2, 2018
2.
Disney's The Lion King
February 16 – March 20, 2016
3.
Hamilton
May 17 – June 5, 2022
4.
WICKED
August 22 – September 17, 2023
5.
WICKED
May 2 – 27, 2012
6.
WICKED
April 21 – May 16, 2010
7.
Disney's The Lion King
January 4 – 30, 2011
8.
The Phantom of the Opera
November 26 – December 20, 2009
9.
WICKED
January 7 – 25, 2015
10.
Disney's Aladdin
October 2 – 26, 2019
Since 2008, DPAC has also hosted a variety of incredible concerts that span a diverse range of music genres. Grammy Award-winning superstar, Brandi Carlile tops the list of DPAC's bestselling concert events, followed by American jam band, Widespread Panic and the multi-talented Harry Connick, Jr.
Date
1.
Brandi Carlile
October 7, 2022 & February 22, 2023
2.
Widespread Panic
February 9 – 11, 2023
3.
Widespread Panic
March 29 – 31, 2019
4.
Harry Connick, Jr.
November 22 – 23, 2022
5.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit
November 26 – 27, 2021
6.
Steely Dan
July 19, 2022
7.
April 15, 2011
8.
August 6, 2019
9.
Lauren Daigle
December 1 – 2, 2021
10.
Joe Bonamassa
March 18, 2019
11.
August 14, 2022
12.
Mannheim Steamroller
December 18 – 19, 2018
13.
Celtic Woman
February 13, 2010
14.
May 20, 2023
15.
Joe Bonamassa
March 22, 2022
Comedy's biggest new star, Matt Rife, is ranked as DPAC's bestselling comedy event with his four sold out performances that took place last month. Multiple-night engagements of standup shows by Trevor Noah and Jim Gaffigan were also among DPAC's top comedy shows.
Date
1.
Matt Rife
October 26 – 27, 2023
2.
March 24 – 27, 2023
3.
January 27 – 28, 2023
4.
April 20 – 21, 2017
5.
November 18, 2023
6.
March 7 – 8, 2020
7.
July 8 – 9, 2023
8.
April 16, 2022 and June 8, 2022
9.
February 13 – 15, 2017
10.
March 15, 2018
Top selling special events include Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Tour and The Haves and Have Nots, family favorite Paw Patrol Live and a special run of Love Jones – The Musical.
