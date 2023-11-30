DPAC Celebrates 15th Birthday as a Top Theater Venue in Durham

Today, DPAC celebrates its 15th Birthday as one of the nation's top theaters.  In its first 15 years of operations, DPAC has hosted more than 2,900 events and welcomed over six million guests. 

“DPAC has certainly exceeded all expectations, and I cannot thank enough the visionary leaders that helped make this wonderful theater a reality, including Patrick Baker, Bill Bell, Alan DeLisle, Jim Goodman, Mike Hill, Bill Kalkhof, Phil Szostak, and Tallman Trask.  Thanks to their dedication and fortitude, the power and magic of live entertainment will forever light up the stage at DPAC.” said Bob Klaus, General Manager of DPAC. 

DPAC is known for presenting spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concert and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.  Under the direction of the successful theater operators Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), DPAC has hosted more than 1,300 sellout performances since opening in 2008.  DPAC also is home to one of the most successful Broadway subscription series in the country, with over 17,000 members. 

“It has been incredible to witness the growth and success that DPAC continues to achieve.  All of us at Nederlander are proud to be a part of the important public/private partnership that has genuinely served Durham and the greater Triangle area.  DPAC has set the national example of how the right public/private partnerships can serve their communities and advance the cultural life of our nation's great cities,” said Nick Scandalios, Executive Vice President of The Nederlander Organization, one of the world's largest theater owners and one of the largest theatrical producing organizations in North America.

Live Broadway performances have topped DPAC's list of best-selling events every year since 2008.  DPAC's signature series, Truist Broadway at DPAC, brings the biggest shows directly from New York to the Triangle.  Three of Broadway's biggest blockbusters, Hamilton, Disney's The Lion King, and WICKED remain among the top-grossing Broadway shows in DPAC's 15-year history.

Top 10 Broadway Shows Based on Ticket Sales

Date

1.

Hamilton

November 6 – December 2, 2018

2.

Disney's The Lion King

February 16 – March 20, 2016

3.

Hamilton

May 17 – June 5, 2022

4.

WICKED

August 22 – September 17, 2023

5.

WICKED

May 2 – 27, 2012

6.

WICKED

April 21 – May 16, 2010

7.

Disney's The Lion King

January 4 – 30, 2011

8.

The Phantom of the Opera

November 26 – December 20, 2009

9.

WICKED

January 7 – 25, 2015

10.

Disney's Aladdin

October 2 – 26, 2019

Since 2008, DPAC has also hosted a variety of incredible concerts that span a diverse range of music genres.  Grammy Award-winning superstar, Brandi Carlile tops the list of DPAC's bestselling concert events, followed by American jam band, Widespread Panic and the multi-talented Harry Connick, Jr.


Top 15 Concerts at DPAC Based on Ticket Sales

Date

1.

Brandi Carlile

October 7, 2022 & February 22, 2023

2.

Widespread Panic

February 9 – 11, 2023

3.

Widespread Panic

March 29 – 31, 2019

4.

Harry Connick, Jr.

November 22 – 23, 2022

5.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit

November 26 – 27, 2021

6.

Steely Dan

July 19, 2022

7.

Neil Young

April 15, 2011

8.

Ringo Starr

August 6, 2019

9.

Lauren Daigle

December 1 – 2, 2021

10.

Joe Bonamassa

March 18, 2019

11.

A.R. Rahman

August 14, 2022

12.

Mannheim Steamroller

December 18 – 19, 2018

13.

Celtic Woman

February 13, 2010

14.

John Mellencamp

May 20, 2023

15.

Joe Bonamassa

March 22, 2022

Comedy's biggest new star, Matt Rife, is ranked as DPAC's bestselling comedy event with his four sold out performances that took place last month.  Multiple-night engagements of standup shows by Trevor Noah and Jim Gaffigan were also among DPAC's top comedy shows.

Top 10 Comedy Shows at DPAC Based on Ticket Sales

Date

1.

Matt Rife

October 26 – 27, 2023

2.

Trevor Noah

March 24 – 27, 2023

3.

Jim Gaffigan

January 27 – 28, 2023

4.

Steve Martin & Martin Short

April 20 – 21, 2017

5.

Jerry Seinfeld

November 18, 2023

6.

Sebastian Maniscalco

March 7 – 8, 2020

7.

John Oliver

July 8 – 9, 2023

8.

Chris Rock

April 16, 2022 and June 8, 2022

9.

Chris Rock

February 13 – 15, 2017

10.

Jerry Seinfeld

March 15, 2018

Top selling special events include Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Tour and The Haves and Have Nots, family favorite Paw Patrol Live and a special run of Love Jones – The Musical. 

