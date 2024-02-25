BACK TO THE FUTURE, & JULIET, and More Set for Truist Broadway at DPAC's 2024-2025 Season

Truist Broadway's new season will bring brand new shows to DPAC's stage creating timeless experiences. The new season features eight productions, including Broadway musicals BACK TO THE FUTURE and & JULIET.

Truist Broadway at DPAC's 2024 / 2025 Season:

CLUE – A Hilarious Mystery That Keeps You Guessing: September 3-8, 2024

& JULIET – Broadway's Biggest New Hit: October 1-6, 2024

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL – The Songs You Know. The True Story You've Never Heard – Until Now: January 7-12, 2025

SHUCKED – The Funniest Musical of the Year: March 4-9, 2025

KIMBERLY AKIMBO – The Most Tony Award-Winning Show of the Season: April 29 – May 4, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL – Broadway's Most Electrifying New Musical: May 20-25, 2025

SOME LIKE IT HOT – The Most Award-Winning Musical of the Season: June 17-22, 2025

THE WIZ – The Tony Award Winning Best Musical That Took the World by Storm is Back: August 5-10, 2025

Performance Details:

CLUE: September 3-8, 2024

A mansion. A murder. A mystery.

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

& JULIET: October 1-6, 2024

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & JULIET asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love – her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “Baby One More Time,” “Larger Than Life,” “That's The Way It Is,” and “Can't Stop the Feeling!” – all from the genius songwriter / producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: January 7-12, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: A Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

SHUCKED: March 4-9, 2025

SHUCKED is the Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Wall Street Journal calls “flat out hilarious!” And nobody knows funny like economists. Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie), a score by the Grammy Award-winning songwriting team of Brandi Clark and Shane McAnally (Kacey Musgraves' “Follow Your Arrow”) and directed by Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien (Hairspray), this corn-fed, corn-bred American musical is sure to satisfy your appetite for great musical theater.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO: April 29 – May 4, 2025

WINNER

BEST MUSICAL

THE MOST TONY AWARD-WINNING SHOW OF THE SEASON

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone.

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush… and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL: May 20–25, 2025

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for DPAC in 2025.

Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL is adapted for the stage by the iconic film's creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump) and directed by the Tony Award-winner John Rando with original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson's “Man in the Mirror”), alongside hit songs from the movie including “The Power of Love,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Earth Angel,” and “Back in Time.”

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he's in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back to the future. When BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it'll change musical theatre history forever.

SOME LIKE IT HOT: June 17-22, 2025

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” – The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

THE WIZ: August 5-10, 2025

THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years.

The groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney's Aida), award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce's “Single Ladies,” Black is King), additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers”), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal arrangements, music arrangements), and Emmy Award-winning music director and Grammy Award-winning writer, Adam Blackstone (Dance Music Arranger), conjure up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before.

About DPAC

At DPAC, we are proud to present some of the biggest shows and stars in the world in an intimate 2,700-seat setting where the guest experience reigns supreme. For 15-years DPAC has been ranked among the top-five theaters and performing arts centers in the U.S., won the prestigious IEBA Theater of the Year Award plus been nominated alongside some of the most iconic venues in America by Billboard and Pollstar magazines for their annual Theater of the Year awards.

With a mission of presenting one-of-a-kind live entertainment events, DPAC truly has “something for everyone,” hosting up to 600,000 guests per year to its 250 plus performances. Each season, the stage at DPAC comes alive with spectacular touring Broadway productions, high-profile concerts and comedy events, family shows and special events of all kinds.

DPAC is managed by Nederlander and Professional Facilities Management (PFM), two of the country's most successful theatre producers, presenters, and venue management companies under a long-term operation agreement with the City of Durham. One of the most successful public-private partnerships of its kind, DPAC has generated over $1 billion dollars in measured economic impact since its opening in 2008.

